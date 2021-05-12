More nurses and midwives employed as the world faces shortage of caregivers

5,000 more nurses and midwives have been employed in the last 12 months, the Ministry of Health says.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the remarks as he led the healthcare workers’ fraternity in marking this year’s International Nurses Day.

This revelation comes barely a week after the UN sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA), World Health Organisation (WHO), and International Confederation of women (ICM) through a report, raised an alarm over the diminishing midwifery services.

The joint report suggested that if the services are fully resourced, an estimated 4.3million lives could be saved.

“Governments should acknowledge the evidence surrounding the life-promoting, life-saving impact of midwife-led care, and take action,” Dr Franka Cadée, President of the International Confederation of Midwives said.

In efforts to try and embrace nursing and midwifery services, Kagwe said that the ministry had in collaboration with Global nurse leaders trained the caregivers to match world-class standards.

The report shows that there is a shortage of one-third of the required workforce in caregiving and midwifery services. [Courtesy]

In addition, the CS also urged the public to appreciate the sacrifices made by the caregivers especially in the fight against Covid-19. “Let us stand together to ensure nurses have the tools to execute their duties through policy development to meet the needs of our population,” he went on. According to the joint report, there is a shortage of one-third of the required workforce in caregiving and midwifery services.

This can be loosely translated to about one million nurses and midwives across the globe, a gap which the Kenyan Ministry of Health has strived to fill. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in the report, said that the Covid-19 had intensified the need for more health caregivers in health facilities thus calling for an improved working environment for nurses. "We must learn the lessons the pandemic is teaching us, by implementing policies and making investments that deliver better support and protection for midwives and other health workers," he said.

