State to receive 110,000 doses of injectable HIV prevention drug

Hiv vaccine lenacapavir in doctor’s hand. [iStockphoto]

It is a win in the fight against new HIV infections, as Kenya is set to receive the first batch of injectable HIV prevention drugs.

Kenya will receive a total of 110,000 doses of injectable HIV prevention drug. Of the drugs, at least 34,000 doses will be administered this year, with 21,000 doses administered between January and February.

Additionally, 13,000 doses will be administered in April this year.