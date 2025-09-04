Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Many Kenyans aspire to receive treatment at top hospitals, which is completely understandable. However, this demand has strained our healthcare financing system.
By Peter Abwao 2025-09-04 16:09:44
By Phyllis Migwi 2025-09-01 10:46:56
Kenya first diagnosed the first case of HIV in 1984. This came with extreme fear and stigma similar to what we recently experienced during the early stages of Covid-19 pandemic.
By Dr Catherine Mutisya 2025-08-24 11:41:11
African scientists are now designing clinical trials, steering analysis and defining the questions that matter. Africa is not just at the table; it is building it.
By Dr Jeanine Condo 2025-08-19 11:00:00
Breastfeeding is vital for child survival and development, but faces challenges from low uptake, workplace barriers, and weak policy enforcement.
By Wema Adere 2025-08-18 00:00:00
Three factors stood out in the study’s findings: Age, pre-existing conditions, and the severity of the initial infection.
By Reena Shah 2025-08-14 15:27:50
In Kenya, psychiatrists and other medical professionals have traditionally used psychotherapy, nicotine gums and nicotine patches to support smoking cessation.
By Dr Catherine Mustiya 2025-08-01 21:59:00
While a postmortem has confirmed that Susan Kamengere was strangled on her hospital bed, the excuse given for her admission raises a critical matter in health care.
By Catherine Mustiya 2025-07-29 10:44:17
The urgency behind this proposal becomes clear when we examine Kenya’s health landscape.
By Shukri Mohamed 2025-07-21 16:47:54
In Africa, and especially here in Kenya, malnutrition is both a silent emergency and a daily heartbreak.
By Dr Emily Njuguna 2025-07-06 13:43:00
Most of us are already feeling the impact. Farmers who witness their harvests rot due to protracted droughts can feel overwhelming sadness, hopelessness, or stress.
By Lyndah Jakandang’o 2025-07-06 07:00:00
Ozempic, in particular, has become the hottest drug globally. Dubbed a “miracle drug” by influencers, it has sparked a frenzy on social media.
By Dr Reuben Mogoi 2025-06-23 11:18:52
Most of us have spent a significant amount of time trying to shed off those extra kilos that have left 23 per cent of Kenyan adults overweight, but most of us have terribly failed while at it.
By Dr Reuben Mogoi 2025-06-18 11:11:12
.
Latest
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Health & Science
2025-09-04 08:20:00
Health & Science
2025-09-04 00:00:00
Health & Science
2025-09-03 20:48:00