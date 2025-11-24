×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

How breastfeeding rooms are empowering working mothers

Reproductive Health
 By Rodgers Otiso | 8h ago | 4 min read
 Berly Obedi, Financial Accountant at Kiwasco with her colleague cradling her third-born child at lactation room. [Micheal Mute, Standard]

In Kenya, three out of 10 mothers no longer breastfeed their children, often forced by demanding schedules and unsupportive workplaces to rely on bottle-feeding. But in Kisumu, a quiet transformation is unfolding.

A modern lactation room at the Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (Kiwasco) is giving mothers a safe, private and comfortable space to express milk, breastfeed, and continue their professional responsibilities without compromise. For working women, the facility represents far more than convenience; it is empowerment, improved productivity, and a firm step towards gender equality in the workplace.

For Berly Obedi, a Financial Accountant at Kiwasco, the new facility has been life-changing. Cradling her third child, she recalls earlier struggles. “Before the lactation room, I pumped milk wherever I could find space — sometimes unsafe or unhygienic. Even with my second child, I faced the same challenges,” she says. “Now I have a clean, private space to pump, store milk properly, and even breastfeed. It allows me to focus on work knowing my child is well cared for.”

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
How to recognise child-on-child sexual abuse
How to recognise child-on-child sexual abuse
Next article
Why Gen Z is saying no to having children
Why Gen Z is saying no to having children
.

Similar Articles

'Zuri died in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit': Ashley Muteti's battle with pre-eclampsia
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-26 15:00:00
'Zuri died in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit': Ashley Muteti's battle with pre-eclampsia
Support intersex children, parents told
By Peterson Githaiga 2025-10-26 12:12:56
Support intersex children, parents told
Why Kenyan women are no longer interested in having children
By Juliet Omelo 2025-09-26 15:14:41
Why Kenyan women are no longer interested in having children
.

Latest Articles

Africa urged to seize control of Global Health Agenda
Africa urged to seize control of Global Health Agenda
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-11-24 10:36:06
Premium
From spinal TB to ICU: How sitting in one position almost killed me
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2025-11-24 08:23:00
Premium
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2025-11-24 08:20:00
Premium
How breastfeeding rooms are empowering working mothers
Reproductive Health
By Rodgers Otiso
2025-11-24 06:19:00
.

Recommended Articles

>How a free Nairobi medical camp exposed Kenya's reproductive health crisis
By Brian Ngugi 2025-09-23 11:52:54
How a free Nairobi medical camp exposed Kenya's reproductive health crisis
>Deadly gaps: Why mothers in Kenya are losing babies too soon
By Brian Kisanji 2025-09-15 10:49:01
Deadly gaps: Why mothers in Kenya are losing babies too soon
>Oestrogen drop leaves postmenopausal women vulnerable to bone disease
By Ayoki Onyango 2025-08-24 12:40:24
Oestrogen drop leaves postmenopausal women vulnerable to bone disease
>How bio-degradable pads from farm waste fuel eco-friendly sanitary revolution
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-08-18 09:00:00
How bio-degradable pads from farm waste fuel eco-friendly sanitary revolution
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved