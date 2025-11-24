How breastfeeding rooms are empowering working mothers

Berly Obedi, Financial Accountant at Kiwasco with her colleague cradling her third-born child at lactation room. [Micheal Mute, Standard]

In Kenya, three out of 10 mothers no longer breastfeed their children, often forced by demanding schedules and unsupportive workplaces to rely on bottle-feeding. But in Kisumu, a quiet transformation is unfolding.

A modern lactation room at the Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (Kiwasco) is giving mothers a safe, private and comfortable space to express milk, breastfeed, and continue their professional responsibilities without compromise. For working women, the facility represents far more than convenience; it is empowerment, improved productivity, and a firm step towards gender equality in the workplace.

For Berly Obedi, a Financial Accountant at Kiwasco, the new facility has been life-changing. Cradling her third child, she recalls earlier struggles. “Before the lactation room, I pumped milk wherever I could find space — sometimes unsafe or unhygienic. Even with my second child, I faced the same challenges,” she says. “Now I have a clean, private space to pump, store milk properly, and even breastfeed. It allows me to focus on work knowing my child is well cared for.”