How Kenya's breeding efforts are saving the Mountain Bongo from extinction

Some of the mountain bongos that were repatriated from US in February at the Mountain Bongo and Rhino sanctuary in Meru County, on March 29, 2025. [File, Standard]

At dawn, when mist still clings to the slopes of Mount Kenya, a rare calf named Mia takes her first tentative steps under the watchful eyes of conservationists.

Alert and curious, Mia cautiously explores her surroundings while staying close to her mother. Her playful interactions with other bongos hint at a promising start, and experts note that early socialisation is vital for developing survival skills in the wild.