×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

St Mary's Hospital Mumias to reopen end of January, says Bishop Obanyi

Health & Science
 By Mary Imenza | 44m ago | 2 min read
 

Kakamega Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi addresses the media at Bishop Nicholas Stam Pastoral and Animation Centre in Kakamega town on January 19, 2026. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

The Kakamega Catholic Diocese Bishop, Joseph Obanyi, has announced that St Mary’s Hospital Mumias will reopen at the end of January to serve thousands of residents who have been without services since the facility was shut down last year.

The hospital was closed following a prolonged strike by health workers over delayed salaries. The management cited delays by the government in remitting funds under the Social Health Authority (SHA), which affected service delivery.

Addressing journalists at the Bishop Stamp area in Kakamega, Bishop Obanyi said the diocese had been forced to borrow funds to facilitate the resumption of services and clear part of the outstanding obligations to health workers.

“We could not allow essential health services to remain unavailable to the people any longer. As a church, we had to intervene and borrow funds to ensure the hospital reopens and resumes normal operations,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of continuity in healthcare, noting that St Mary’s Hospital plays a critical role in serving vulnerable communities in Mumias and its environs. The bishop expressed optimism that the reopening of the facility would restore confidence among patients and staff.

At the same time, Obanyi called on the government to urgently address challenges facing the education sector, particularly the transition of learners to Grade 10. He urged the Ministry of Education to put in place effective strategies to ensure students are not disadvantaged by infrastructural gaps and policy challenges, warning that failure to do so could lock out many young people from accessing quality education.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
St Mary's Hospital Mumias to reopen end of January, says Bishop Obanyi
St Mary's Hospital Mumias to reopen end of January, says Bishop Obanyi
Next article
Osteosarcoma: Persistent knee pain that led to girl's brave cancer battle
Osteosarcoma: Persistent knee pain that led to girl's brave cancer battle
.

Similar Articles

Seafood can help prevent stroke, heart diseases
By Ayoki Onyango 2026-01-19 08:00:00
Seafood can help prevent stroke, heart diseases
Stop the sneezes: How to manage the uncomfortable nasal reflex
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-01-19 07:00:00
Stop the sneezes: How to manage the uncomfortable nasal reflex
Osteogenic sarcoma: Nagging limb pain in children could signal deadly bone cancer
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-01-19 00:00:00
Osteogenic sarcoma: Nagging limb pain in children could signal deadly bone cancer
.

Latest Articles

Osteosarcoma: Persistent knee pain that led to girl's brave cancer battle
Premium
Osteosarcoma: Persistent knee pain that led to girl's brave cancer battle
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-01-19 08:00:00
Seafood can help prevent stroke, heart diseases
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
2026-01-19 08:00:00
Stop the sneezes: How to manage the uncomfortable nasal reflex
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-01-19 07:00:00
Premium
Osteogenic sarcoma: Nagging limb pain in children could signal deadly bone cancer
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-01-19 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Resounding success: How new surgery at KNH is restoring children's hearing
By Maryann Muganda 2026-01-19 00:00:00
Resounding success: How new surgery at KNH is restoring children's hearing
>Pulmonary hypertension: When high blood pressure hits vessels of the lungs
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-01-19 00:00:00
Pulmonary hypertension: When high blood pressure hits vessels of the lungs
>Tragedy spurs family to take action against mental illness-related deaths
By George Njunge 2026-01-19 00:00:00
Tragedy spurs family to take action against mental illness-related deaths
>Traditional mursik under scrutiny after family suffers food poisoning
By Nikko Tanui 2026-01-18 17:32:14
Traditional mursik under scrutiny after family suffers food poisoning
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved