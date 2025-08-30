×
Tech & Innovation

Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water, generate power

Sun-baked Morocco has launched a pilot project aimed at slowing water evaporation while simultaneously generating green energy using floating solar panels.
By AFP 2025-08-30 08:10:00
Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water, generate power
Kenyan tech group unveils cloud AI lab to boost jobs and innovation
Kenyan tech group unveils cloud AI lab to boost jobs and innovation
By Teresia Karanja 2025-08-11 15:40:22
Kenya moves closer to crypto law as parliament advances Bill
Kenya moves closer to crypto law as parliament advances Bill
Kenya’s parliament is pushing forward on landmark legislation to regulate its fast-growing blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.
By Japheth Makau 2025-08-07 16:04:00
Climavox expands strategic communications services across Africa
Nairobi-based strategic communications and public relations consultancy Climavox has affirmed its becoming a regional player in strategic media engagement and cooperate storytelling.
By Teresia Karanja 2025-07-31 15:28:44
Climavox expands strategic communications services across Africa
Kenya to host Africa women in STEM summit amid gender gap push
Kenya is set to host the first continent-wide women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics summit as Africa seeks to close gender gaps in the fast-growing technology sector.
By David Njaaga 2025-07-05 11:59:32
Kenya to host Africa women in STEM summit amid gender gap push
Kenya's digital finance rise drives Africa's financial inclusion push
Kenya’s journey from cash-based transactions to mobile-powered finance is transforming how millions across Africa access money and build businesses.
By David Njaaga 2025-06-17 22:06:17
Kenya's digital finance rise drives Africa's financial inclusion push
New digital public database to track stolen vehicles, motorbikes
Mogo, East Africa’s leading asset financier, has launched SAKA, Kenya’s first digital public database for stolen vehicles and motorbikes.
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2025-06-10 09:21:05
New digital public database to track stolen vehicles, motorbikes
Innovation takes centre stage as Kenya prepares for Africa Public Service Day 2025
A highlight of the celebration will be a public exhibition of transformative innovations by Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and County Governments (MDACs).
By Lillian Mutavi 2025-06-08 21:52:55
Innovation takes centre stage as Kenya prepares for Africa Public Service Day 2025
Digital truck helping innovate rural areas to bridge digital divide
Digital truck helping transform rural communities and narrowing the digital divide
By Daniel Chege 2025-05-26 15:35:23
Digital truck helping innovate rural areas to bridge digital divide
Koome joins African push to lead AI governance and justice reform
Chief Justice Martha Koome has joined a continental push to champion African-led artificial intelligence governance and legal reforms that empower citizens.
By David Njaaga 2025-05-25 09:28:00
Koome joins African push to lead AI governance and justice reform
Auto Shanghai showcases new EV era despite tariff speedbumps
Auto Shanghai showcases new EV era despite tariff speedbumps
By AFP 2025-04-23 12:00:34
Auto Shanghai showcases new EV era despite tariff speedbumps
Kenya hosts International Telecommunication Union's regional forum
Kenya hosts the International Telecommunication Union's regional forum.
By Kelley Boss 2025-04-10 15:53:57
Kenya hosts International Telecommunication Union's regional forum
Startup seeks to make eyewear affordable, accessible through innovation
A startup is challenging the eyewear industry by offering low-cost, high-quality glasses through a scalable distribution model aimed at underserved communities.
By David Njaaga 2025-03-19 18:56:00
Startup seeks to make eyewear affordable, accessible through innovation
Latest

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

