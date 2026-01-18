×
×
Premium

How raw milk and red meat drive brucellosis transmission in humans

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 57m ago
 Most Brucellosis cases are associated with the consumption of unpasteurised milk and dairy products. [Courtesy]

Brucellosis is a widespread zoonotic disease affecting humans, livestock and wildlife. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about half a million people are infected each year, with prevalence in some regions reaching up to 10 per cent of the population.

The disease remains a major public health concern in many developing countries, especially where livestock play a central role in daily life and livelihoods.

The WHO explains that brucellosis is caused by bacteria of the genus Brucella. Several species infect animals and humans, with most human cases linked to Brucella melitensis, Brucella abortus and Brucella suis. These bacteria primarily affect cattle, goats, sheep, pigs and dogs.

.

.

