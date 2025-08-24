×
.

Reproductive Health

Oestrogen drop leaves postmenopausal women vulnerable to bone disease

Women can today expect to live 40 per cent of their lives after menopause with decreasing hormonal levels bringing greater risk of injury and illnesses such as heart disease, cancer and osteoporosis.
By Ayoki Onyango 2025-08-24 12:40:24
How bio-degradable pads from farm waste fuel eco-friendly sanitary revolution
Premium
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-08-18 09:00:00
Why Bungoma's teenage girls get pregnant to stay in school
Premium
Bungoma is among Kenya’s hardest-hit counties in the face of the “triple threat” early pregnancy, new HIV infections, and high school dropout rates among teenagers.
By Juliet Omelo 2025-08-15 12:00:00
'EmpowerED for Life': Campaign to sensitise on erectile dysfunction launched
Dubbed ‘EmpowerEd for life’, the campaign seeks to shift the narrative around Erectile Dysfunction from stigma to support by fostering open conversations, promoting accurate information.
By Patrick Vidija 2025-08-05 05:02:00
Premium
Nyakach: Kisumu village grappling with teenage pregnancy
Beneath the sun-kissed plateau of Nyakach brews a troubling issue quietly threatening the lives of young girls in their formative years.
By Rodgers Otiso And Clinton Ambujo 2025-07-07 06:00:00
Help children understand periods
Traditionally, the topic of menstruation was considered off-limits for men. But that is changing, one conversation at a time.
By Jayne Rose Gacheri 2025-07-06 07:40:00
State urged to involve youth in sexual and reproductive health decisions
Experts have urged the government and policymakers to involve the youth and adolescents in decision-making processes about sexual and reproductive health.
By Chebet Birir 2025-05-23 12:33:06
Shock of 800,000 abortions, married women biggest 'culprits'
The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) report, released today estimates that at least 792,694 induced abortions took place in Kenya in 2023.
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-05-02 14:00:00
Premium
Revealed: How married women compete with sex workers for condoms
Kenya has 285, 505 female sex workers, according to population size estimated by the Ministry of Health conducted last year, numbers that are underestimated.
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-04-28 15:46:28
Awareness of erectile dysfunction sees surge in number of men seeking treatment
An increase in awareness has led to a surge in consultations for sexual health among Kenyan men aged 40 to 69, according to a recent analysis by AAR Hospital.
By Brian Ngugi 2025-03-10 22:06:07
Premium
I am raising a P2 baby: The ABC of emergency birth pregnancy pills
Emergency contraception is used to prevent pregnancy after sexual intercourse without protection.
By Rose Mukonyo
 Apr. 11, 2022
Premium
‘My husband married second wife because I can’t give birth to boys’
The mother of five girls has resigned to her fate, saying she won’t get more children.
By Gardy Chacha
 Apr. 5, 2022
Premium
Failure to launch: Relief for men with erectile dysfunction
Most men visit sex clinics alone before tagging along their partners from the perception that when the sex failure is their fault.
By Rosa Agutu
 Mar. 7, 2022
.

