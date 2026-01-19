Osteogenic sarcoma: Nagging limb pain in children could signal deadly bone cancer

Pain in a child’s limb is often treated as a minor issue, dismissed as the result of a fall, a sports injury, or ordinary growth. Swelling around the knee or persistent limping may prompt short-term medication, rest, or reassurance that the problem will resolve on its own. But medical experts warn that when such symptoms persist, especially in children and adolescents, they may indicate a far more serious condition.

“Osteogenic sarcoma is a disease that mainly affects children and teenagers,” says Dr Wattanga Lilac, a Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist working in Kisumu County. “It is mostly found in the long bones, especially the lower limbs around the knee, the legs, and sometimes the arms.”