'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Stargazers will have a chance to see a "Blood Moon" on Sunday night during a total lunar eclipse visible across Asia and swathes of Europe and Africa.
By AFP 2025-09-04 09:33:12
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-04 08:20:00
Pending bills amounting to Sh5.3 billion from the defunct NHIF will be cleared in two months as part of ongoing reforms under the Social Health Authority.
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
Olayinka Hakeem Babalola, a Rotary member for more than 30 years, will become the second African to lead Rotary International
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Good nutrition is the cornerstone of healthy living, productivity, and economic growth, yet Kenya continues to grapple with persistent and emerging nutritional challenges.
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
This places Kenya alongside South Africa as the only countries on the continent where the treatment has been carried out.
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Health CS Aden Duale assures governors of the transfer of the money. The Ministry of Health and CoG will verify the workers by this Friday.
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
The Ministry of Health has settled postgraduate training fees for 633 doctors, ending a backlog that left some medics paying out of pocket for years.
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Dr Mohamed of Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) said that currently in Kenya, one physician handles over 10,000 patients.
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
At least 3,000 residents of Busia County are expected to receive Mpox vaccination in a 10-day exercise starting on September 3, health officials have announced.
By Mary Imenza 2025-09-02 15:05:03
More than one in every 100 deaths globally is due to suicide, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, calling for urgent action.
By AFP 2025-09-02 12:52:53
DCI has confirmed receiving 1,188 case files linked to alleged fraud within the Social Health Authority (SHA).
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-01 19:39:01
Extreme weather events pose a challenge to butterfly farming for export, a trade that has been going on for decades.
By Caroline Chebet 2025-09-01 17:05:46
.
Latest
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Health & Science
2025-09-04 08:20:00
Health & Science
2025-09-04 00:00:00
Health & Science
2025-09-03 20:48:00