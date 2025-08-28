×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
.

Health Bites

Why your gut knows you're stressed

A nervous stomach is not a medical diagnosis, but it is a real physical reaction.
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-08-28 12:14:04
Why your gut knows you're stressed
How to care for your kidneys
How to care for your kidneys
By Nancy Nzau
 Nov. 25, 2023
Is that pain in your finger a nail infection?
Is that pain in your finger a nail infection?
The symptoms of chronic paronychia develop more slowly and they usually last six weeks or longer. Several fingers or toes can be infected at once.
By Purity Mwangi
 Nov. 13, 2023
Three common medication mistakes and how to avoid them
What does 'three times a day' mean? Is it breakfast, lunch and supper? The three-meal schedule has been the guiding principle for decades.
By Gardy Chacha
 Oct. 30, 2023
Three common medication mistakes and how to avoid them
The tongue: Highly effective disease-identifying tool that's right in your mouth
The tongue helps savour life but it could also help save lives. Study now provides evidence of the remarkable accuracy of employing the tongue diagnostic system in detecting diseases.
By Nancy Nzau
 Oct. 23, 2023
The tongue: Highly effective disease-identifying tool that's right in your mouth
Seven nutrition codes to live by
The World Health Organization states that better nutrition is related to improved health at all ages, enhances quality of life, lowers risk of diseases, and increases longevity
By Nancy Nzau
 Oct. 22, 2023
Seven nutrition codes to live by
Do you have an eating disorder?
There is a widespread misconception that eating disorders are lifestyle choices, but eating disorders are serious, biologically influenced medical illnesses.
By Rayaan Mukhtar
 Oct. 22, 2023
Do you have an eating disorder?
One drink a day can greatly impact your health: find out how
Recent research has found as little as less than one alcoholic drink a day heightens the risk of early death by acute accidents, cancer and cardiovascular disorders.
By Nancy Nzau
 Aug. 2, 2023
One drink a day can greatly impact your health: find out how
Lab-grown meat industry faces supply, public acceptance hurdles
Singapore was the first country in the world to greenlight the sale of lab-grown meat, but the fledgling industry is still struggling with supply and public acceptance hurdles.
By VOA
 Jun. 13, 2023
Lab-grown meat industry faces supply, public acceptance hurdles
Men's guide to the menstruation world
Ready or not, men need to be well-versed in this area because, at some point in their lives, they will be needed to assist.
By Njambi Gaitho
 May. 29, 2023
Men's guide to the menstruation world
Down Syndrome: Understanding the basics
Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by abnormal cell division during the early stages of the development of the foetus. It can cause mild to significant physical and developmental problems.
By Sara Okuoro
 May. 13, 2024
Down Syndrome: Understanding the basics
How to care for your kidneys
For most of us, body organs inspire little awe and wonder. They do their jobs and just keep plugging away until one day, they fail or stop. One such organ is the kidney.
By Nancy Nzau
 Nov. 25, 2023
How to care for your kidneys
Is that pain in your finger a nail infection?
The symptoms of chronic paronychia develop more slowly and they usually last six weeks or longer. Several fingers or toes can be infected at once.
By Purity Mwangi
 Nov. 13, 2023
Is that pain in your finger a nail infection?
.

Latest

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved