×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Doctors' warning: Tree-hugging protest risks one's lives or health

Health & Science
 By Maryann Muganda | 2h ago | 5 min read
 Pastor Jimmy Irungu, 30, attempted to break a world record by hugging a tree for 80 hours in an effort to advocate for the fight against cancer. He was hospitalised after collapsing. [Courtesy]

What started as a solitary act of endurance and protest has, within months, grown into one of Kenya’s most talked-about social media crazes, drawing admiration, curiosity and serious concern from medical experts.

Since late last year, Kenyans across the country have taken to hugging trees for hours and in some cases days to draw attention to a wide range of causes, from environmental conservation and mental health to cancer awareness, the plight of the boy child and insecurity.

The trend first gained national attention after environmental activist Truphena Muthoni staged a silent protest against irresponsible tree cutting, forest land-use changes and the continued degradation of water catchment areas.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Doctors' warning: Tree-hugging protest risks one's lives or health
Doctors' warning: Tree-hugging protest risks one's lives or health
Next article
HIV funding falls short of targets as millions of lives hang in the balance
HIV funding falls short of targets as millions of lives hang in the balance
.

Similar Articles

How Kenya's breeding efforts are saving the Mountain Bongo from extinction
By Amos Kiarie 2026-01-12 09:00:00
How Kenya's breeding efforts are saving the Mountain Bongo from extinction
The viral threats everyone should watch in 2026
By The Conversation 2026-01-12 08:00:00
The viral threats everyone should watch in 2026
Why essential vitamins may be safer than antibiotics for skin health
By Ayoki Onyango 2026-01-12 08:00:00
Why essential vitamins may be safer than antibiotics for skin health
.

Latest Articles

Davji Atellah: Private hospitals exploit foreign doctors, block Kenyan medics
Davji Atellah: Private hospitals exploit foreign doctors, block Kenyan medics
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-01-12 11:45:45
HIV funding falls short of targets as millions of lives hang in the balance
Health & Science
By The Conversation
2026-01-12 09:00:00
Premium
How Kenya's breeding efforts are saving the Mountain Bongo from extinction
Health & Science
By Amos Kiarie
2026-01-12 09:00:00
The viral threats everyone should watch in 2026
Health & Science
By The Conversation
2026-01-12 08:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>HPV self-testing set to revolutionise cervical cancer detection in Kenya
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-01-12 08:00:00
HPV self-testing set to revolutionise cervical cancer detection in Kenya
>Wearing a weighted vest can promote bone health and weight loss, but it's not a cure-all
By The Conversation 2026-01-12 00:00:00
Wearing a weighted vest can promote bone health and weight loss, but it's not a cure-all
>Taita Taveta unveils urban climate resilience plan to protect Mwatate
By Renson Mnyamwezi 2026-01-12 00:00:00
Taita Taveta unveils urban climate resilience plan to protect Mwatate
>US climate retreat hits Kenya's drylands
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2026-01-09 09:00:00
US climate retreat hits Kenya's drylands
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved