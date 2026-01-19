Osteosarcoma: Persistent knee pain that led to girl's brave cancer battle

Margaret Arango and her granddaughter Victorina Achieng at JOOTRH in Kisumu, on January 12, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

On a quiet Monday morning at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu, soft laughter drifts along the oncology clinic corridor. Seated on a wooden bench is an elderly woman with a warm, reassuring smile. Beside her sits a young, cheerful girl, her eyes carrying curiosity and hope.

From a distance, nothing seems unusual. Grandmother and granddaughter chat freely, occasionally laughing. But a closer look reveals a detail that shifts the scene: wooden crutches leaning against the bench.