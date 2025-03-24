Rights advocates warn of increasing mental health issues among adolescents
The rising prevalence of mental health issues among adolescents signals a looming social crisis for the country.
By Yvonne Chepkwony 2025-03-24 11:25:31
By Angellah Owino
Jun. 5, 2022
Alone and abused, Mugure, now 25, battled bipolar disorder, an illness characterised by alternating periods of elation and depression for more than 10 years.
By Valentine Zablon
May. 29, 2022
The aim of the study was to identify the welfare challenges the commercial captive predator industry in South Africa faces on a day-to-day basis.
By Mactilda Mbenywe
May. 23, 2022
Kimani Mbugua's struggle with psychosis and mental illness is one that tore him down. In its destructive path, it robbed him of his promising media career and watered down his budding stardom.
By Kirsten Kanja
May. 21, 2022
Entertainers are increasingly speaking out about their addiction to drugs and the worrying state of mental health in the industry.
By Tamara Patience
Apr. 14, 2022
Mental illnesses interfere with people’s ability to complete a physical job. The World Health Organisation estimates one in 10 people suffers from a mental disorder.
By Valentine Zablon
Apr. 8, 2022
Assigning responsibility to the victim is in avoiding to admit that something just as terrible could happen to them even when they took precautions.
By Nancy Nzau
Jan. 20, 2022
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental condition characterised by unreasonable thoughts and fears.
By Rosa Agutu
Jan. 11, 2022
Children who find themselves entangled in the justice system often remain sidelined, their unique vulnerabilities overlooked.
By Harrison Ngola
Jun. 12, 2024
Men experience the full range of human emotions, from happiness to sadness, anger to heartbreak.
By Maryann Muganda
May. 27, 2024
Studies have revealed that climate change contributes immensely to mental disorders. Experts warn of 'devastating consequences' due to lack of commitment by governments.
By Mactilda Mbenywe In Dubai
Dec. 14, 2023
Kenya is banking on community health promoters to tackle mental health, amid concern about the high number of people suffering from mental illnesses.
By Mercy Kahenda
Oct. 23, 2023
