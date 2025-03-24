×
.

Mental Health

Rights advocates warn of increasing mental health issues among adolescents

The rising prevalence of mental health issues among adolescents signals a looming social crisis for the country.
By Yvonne Chepkwony 2025-03-24 11:25:31
Conversation on mental health among teenagers
By Angellah Owino
 Jun. 5, 2022
Alone and abused, Mugure, now 25, battled bipolar disorder, an illness characterised by alternating periods of elation and depression for more than 10 years.
By Valentine Zablon
 May. 29, 2022
'Captive lions' face injuries, diseases, malnutrition, obesity
The aim of the study was to identify the welfare challenges the commercial captive predator industry in South Africa faces on a day-to-day basis.
By Mactilda Mbenywe
 May. 23, 2022
Premium
Kimani Mbugua: The rosary and the doctor boost my mental health
Kimani Mbugua's struggle with psychosis and mental illness is one that tore him down. In its destructive path, it robbed him of his promising media career and watered down his budding stardom.
By Kirsten Kanja
 May. 21, 2022
Premium
Celebrities reveal their battle with alcoholism and mental illnesses
Entertainers are increasingly speaking out about their addiction to drugs and the worrying state of mental health in the industry.
By Tamara Patience
 Apr. 14, 2022
Lawyers raise concern over work-related mental stress, ask for help
Mental illnesses interfere with people’s ability to complete a physical job. The World Health Organisation estimates one in 10 people suffers from a mental disorder.
By Valentine Zablon
 Apr. 8, 2022
Blame the perpetrator not the victim, psychologists say
Assigning responsibility to the victim is in avoiding to admit that something just as terrible could happen to them even when they took precautions.
By Nancy Nzau
 Jan. 20, 2022
Premium
Perfectionism is actually a mental health disorder
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental condition characterised by unreasonable thoughts and fears.
By Rosa Agutu
 Jan. 11, 2022
Groups call for mental health advocacy among children
Children who find themselves entangled in the justice system often remain sidelined, their unique vulnerabilities overlooked.
By Harrison Ngola
 Jun. 12, 2024
Emotional powder kegs: When men choose to suffer in silence
Men experience the full range of human emotions, from happiness to sadness, anger to heartbreak.
By Maryann Muganda
 May. 27, 2024
Mental health ignored at COP28 despite huge impact, say experts
Studies have revealed that climate change contributes immensely to mental disorders. Experts warn of 'devastating consequences' due to lack of commitment by governments.
By Mactilda Mbenywe In Dubai
 Dec. 14, 2023
Mental healthcare to start at your doorstep
Kenya is banking on community health promoters to tackle mental health, amid concern about the high number of people suffering from mental illnesses.
By Mercy Kahenda
 Oct. 23, 2023
.

Latest

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

