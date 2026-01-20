Nuclear power, cancer and claims of toxic waste in N. Eastern Kenya

Last week, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) presided over a meeting dubbed Clearing House Mechanism (CHM) for East African states.
CHMs are follow-ups to Bamako Convention: a treaty of African countries that prohibits the import of hazardous and radioactive waste into Africa.
At the meeting, effects of the alleged dumping of nuclear waste in North Eastern Kenya, in 1980s, came up.
Facts First
This story continues on The Standard INSiDER. Subscribe now for unfiltered journalism that holds power to account.
Already have an account? Login