Nuclear power, cancer and claims of toxic waste in N. Eastern Kenya

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama linked the rising cases of cancer in North Eastern Kenya to “dumping of toxic nuclear waste.” [File, Standard]

Last week, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) presided over a meeting dubbed Clearing House Mechanism (CHM) for East African states.

CHMs are follow-ups to Bamako Convention: a treaty of African countries that prohibits the import of hazardous and radioactive waste into Africa.

At the meeting, effects of the alleged dumping of nuclear waste in North Eastern Kenya, in 1980s, came up.