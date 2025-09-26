Why Kenyan women are no longer interested in having children

A man kisses the belly of his pregnant wife. [Getty Images]

Kenya is witnessing a major shift in reproductive choices as more women openly express their desire to stop or delay childbearing.

Recent data presented by Dr Edward Serem, the head of the division of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (DRMCH) under the Ministry of Health, shows that 46 per cent of women say they do not want any more children.

While an additional 30 per cent would like to postpone childbirth.