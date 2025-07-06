×
Family & Wellness

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol, study

Consuming 50 grams of almonds, roughly 45 nuts, each day may help improve cholesterol levels and deliver a variety of metabolic health benefits.
By Noel Nabiswa 2025-07-06 11:55:00
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol, study
Malnutrition, obesity persist among African children
Malnutrition, obesity persist among African children
By Maryann Muganda 2025-07-06 11:30:00
Beyond the smile: Lucy Kahoro's 15-year journey with Type 2 diabetes
Premium
Beyond the smile: Lucy Kahoro's 15-year journey with Type 2 diabetes
Behind her cheerful outlook Lucy Kahoro, a 38-year-old kindergarten teacher and mother of two, struggles with Type 2 diabetes, a battle she continues to face with admirable courage.
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-06-16 09:14:37
My children can’t sleep hungry, not when I have alcohol
With no money, no food, and hungry children but alcohol at her disposal, Hascar made the tough decision: She gives her children alcohol instead of seeing them sleep on empty stomachs.
By Beldeen Waliaula
 Apr. 18, 2022
My children can’t sleep hungry, not when I have alcohol
Premium
Want brainy children? Try eggs
Children have seven special groups of foods, out of which, they should take at least four. Out of the seven, one is an egg.
By Mercy Kahenda
 Mar. 7, 2022
Want brainy children? Try eggs
Government rolls out national programme to tackle child malnutrition
Kenya has a stunted growth rate of 26 per cent meaning the affected children have complications in both physical and intellectual development.
By Omelo Juliet
 Mar. 4, 2022
Government rolls out national programme to tackle child malnutrition
Ministry set to introduce Bill on food safety
The Ministry of Health is working on a food safety bill that seeks to empower counties to conduct random tests on food in the market.
By Antony Gitonga
 Mar. 4, 2022
Ministry set to introduce Bill on food safety
Baby formula makers still breaking global marketing rules
Parents and pregnant women in China, Vietnam and the UK are exposed to “aggressive” formula milk marketing campaigns that breach global rules.
By Reuters
 Feb. 23, 2022
Baby formula makers still breaking global marketing rules
Drought as an explanation for famine at Africa's Horn and Sahel
There are constraints on food utilisation. This makes it challenging for households to prepare a healthy meal.
By The Conversation
 Feb. 16, 2022
Drought as an explanation for famine at Africa's Horn and Sahel
Premium
A nation struggling to carry its own weight: The obesity crisis
Close to a third of the adult population is overweight or obese, a study indicates. A majority of those who are overweight are women at 38 per cent.
By Dominic Omondi
 Jan. 19, 2022
A nation struggling to carry its own weight: The obesity crisis
Latest

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

