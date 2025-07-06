Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol, study
Consuming 50 grams of almonds, roughly 45 nuts, each day may help improve cholesterol levels and deliver a variety of metabolic health benefits.
By Noel Nabiswa 2025-07-06 11:55:00
By Maryann Muganda 2025-07-06 11:30:00
Behind her cheerful outlook Lucy Kahoro, a 38-year-old kindergarten teacher and mother of two, struggles with Type 2 diabetes, a battle she continues to face with admirable courage.
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-06-16 09:14:37
With no money, no food, and hungry children but alcohol at her disposal, Hascar made the tough decision: She gives her children alcohol instead of seeing them sleep on empty stomachs.
By Beldeen Waliaula
Apr. 18, 2022
Apr. 18, 2022
PremiumWant brainy children? Try eggs
Children have seven special groups of foods, out of which, they should take at least four. Out of the seven, one is an egg.
By Mercy Kahenda
Mar. 7, 2022
Mar. 7, 2022
Kenya has a stunted growth rate of 26 per cent meaning the affected children have complications in both physical and intellectual development.
By Omelo Juliet
Mar. 4, 2022
Mar. 4, 2022
The Ministry of Health is working on a food safety bill that seeks to empower counties to conduct random tests on food in the market.
By Antony Gitonga
Mar. 4, 2022
Mar. 4, 2022
Parents and pregnant women in China, Vietnam and the UK are exposed to “aggressive” formula milk marketing campaigns that breach global rules.
By Reuters
Feb. 23, 2022
Feb. 23, 2022
There are constraints on food utilisation. This makes it challenging for households to prepare a healthy meal.
By The Conversation
Feb. 16, 2022
Feb. 16, 2022
Close to a third of the adult population is overweight or obese, a study indicates. A majority of those who are overweight are women at 38 per cent.
By Dominic Omondi
Jan. 19, 2022
Jan. 19, 2022
.
Latest
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Health & Science
2025-09-04 08:20:00
Health & Science
2025-09-04 00:00:00
Health & Science
2025-09-03 20:48:00