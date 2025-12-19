Thirty and unrushed: How women are redefining marriage timelines, myths

Portrait of a happy young woman sitting at home with pen and paper. [Getty images]

Turning 30 for Kenyan women is no longer a countdown to marriage, but a turning point defined by clarity, independence and deliberate choices, as urban realities reshape old expectations.

For decades, turning 30 cast a long shadow over Kenyan womanhood.

Families treated it like a ticking clock. Weddings were supposed to be done, children already welcomed, and a home, preferably owned, established.