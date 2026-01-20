Surgeons, cancer patients petition state to cover endoscopy under SHA

Dr Russ White, a cardiothoracic surgeon and director of the AGC Tenwek Cardiothoracic Centre in Bomet County. [File, Standard]

Cardiothoracic surgeons and cancer patients in the South Rift region have petitioned the government to urgently include endoscopy among procedures covered by the Social Health Authority (SHA), to prevent delayed diagnosis and crippling medical bills.

Dr Russ White, a cardiothoracic surgeon and director of the AGC Tenwek Cardiothoracic Centre in Bomet County, described the exclusion of endoscopy from SHA coverage as a “major gap” in Kenya’s fight against cancer.

Dr White said that esophageal cancer is common among men and women in Kenya, yet the only definitive way to diagnose it is through endoscopy — a procedure not paid for by SHA.

“The only way to diagnose esophageal cancer is through a procedure called endoscopy, where a scope is inserted down the throat to examine the esophagus. Unfortunately, the Social Health Authority does not pay for endoscopy. That is a major omission,” he said.

AGC Tenwek Cardiothoracic Centre serves as a national and regional referral facility for patients with esophageal cancer.

White noted that SHA currently pays for chemotherapy and surgery but does not cover diagnostic procedures, a situation that has devastating consequences for patients.

“SHA pays for chemotherapy and surgery, but it does not pay to diagnose the cancer. As a result, many patients wait too long before coming for endoscopy, until cure is no longer an option,” he said.

He emphasized that early detection could significantly improve survival rates, insisting that many deaths are preventable if diagnosis is done in good time.

“Esophageal cancer patients do not have to die if we can diagnose them at an early stage,” he said.

Beyond insurance coverage, White also appealed to the government to ease bureaucratic hurdles in the importation of medical equipment for specialised facilities such as AGC Tenwek.

“Although we can apply for tax exemption, the process is long and too complicated. It almost feels like it was designed to discourage people from even attempting,” he said.

At the same time, the cardiothoracic surgeon urged the government to urgently release Sh115 million owed to the hospital by SHA, saying that delays threaten service delivery.

“We need the money to cover operational costs such as paying salaries for our 320 employees and settling suppliers who provide drugs and other essential items. Payment needs to be sped up so that we can continue providing services,” said White.

He acknowledged that SHA improved payments last year, with the hospital receiving about 64 per cent of the amounts billed, but said this was still insufficient.

“We would wish to receive 100 per cent payment for all approved cases. To maintain our position and grow, we need the full support of SHA,” he said, while appreciating third-party payers, patients’ families and surrounding communities for their continued support.

White further said that cardiac surgery remains one of the most expensive medical interventions, citing the high cost of implants and disposable items such as artificial heart valves.

“Cardiac surgery is extremely costly. We are barely scraping through, but our goal remains to treat patients and keep costs as low as possible,” he said.

The petition adds to growing calls for reforms within the SHA to ensure comprehensive, timely and affordable healthcare for Kenyans, particularly those battling life-threatening conditions such as cancer.