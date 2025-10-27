×
Why Gen Z is saying no to having children

Reproductive Health
 By Juliet Omelo | 1h ago | 8 min read
 A teen mother with her baby during a previous interview. [File, Standard]

On a warm Friday night in Kilimani, Tracy and her friends gather in a small apartment lit by amber bulbs, soft music drifting beneath their laughter. The air is light, scented faintly with jasmine and red wine. Their conversation dances between freelance gigs, travel deals, therapy breakthroughs, astrology charts, and perhaps, just perhaps, moving abroad.

What no one in that room is planning, or even entertaining, is a child.

Across Nairobi, that sentiment is spreading fast. A growing number of young adults, mostly Gen Zs and late millennials, are quietly, deliberately choosing to live child-free. For them, adulthood no longer follows the traditional rhythm of marriage, mortgage, and motherhood. It is about autonomy, mental peace, and crafting a life that feels self-directed rather than socially prescribed. “I don’t want motherhood to become my whole identity,” Tracy says, swirling her glass calmly.

