×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

How to recognise child-on-child sexual abuse

Reproductive Health
 By The Conversation | 5h ago | 4 min read
 Young boy holding teddybear while alone on the bleachers. [Getty Images]

Allegations of sexual abuse by early childhood educators have rocked Australia in recent months.

Now, the ABC’s investigation into the childcare sector has revealed hundreds more cases – this time committed by children against other children.

But some distressed parents have told the ABC their concerns were not taken seriously by the centre or police because it happened between children.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Why Gen Z is saying no to having children
Why Gen Z is saying no to having children
Next article
'Zuri died in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit': Ashley Muteti's battle with pre-eclampsia
'Zuri died in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit': Ashley Muteti's battle with pre-eclampsia
.

Similar Articles

Support intersex children, parents told
By Peterson Githaiga 2025-10-26 12:12:56
Support intersex children, parents told
Why Kenyan women are no longer interested in having children
By Juliet Omelo 2025-09-26 15:14:41
Why Kenyan women are no longer interested in having children
How a free Nairobi medical camp exposed Kenya's reproductive health crisis
By Brian Ngugi 2025-09-23 11:52:54
How a free Nairobi medical camp exposed Kenya's reproductive health crisis
.

Latest Articles

Team Kenya scoops silver at the global robotics arena
Team Kenya scoops silver at the global robotics arena
Tech & Innovation
By Selina Mutua
2025-11-03 12:13:46
Step away from the cotton swab: The right way to remove earwax
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-11-03 09:00:00
Clean fuel brings a breath of fresh air to over 6,000 Kirinyaga homes
Health & Science
By Jane Mugambi
2025-11-03 09:00:00
Battling dirty air in Nairobi's slums as toxic air chokes residents
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
2025-11-03 08:59:45
.

Recommended Articles

>Deadly gaps: Why mothers in Kenya are losing babies too soon
By Brian Kisanji 2025-09-15 10:49:01
Deadly gaps: Why mothers in Kenya are losing babies too soon
>Oestrogen drop leaves postmenopausal women vulnerable to bone disease
By Ayoki Onyango 2025-08-24 12:40:24
Oestrogen drop leaves postmenopausal women vulnerable to bone disease
>How bio-degradable pads from farm waste fuel eco-friendly sanitary revolution
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-08-18 09:00:00
How bio-degradable pads from farm waste fuel eco-friendly sanitary revolution
>Why Bungoma's teenage girls get pregnant to stay in school
By Juliet Omelo 2025-08-15 12:00:00
Why Bungoma's teenage girls get pregnant to stay in school
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved