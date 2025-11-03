How to recognise child-on-child sexual abuse

Allegations of sexual abuse by early childhood educators have rocked Australia in recent months.
Now, the ABC’s investigation into the childcare sector has revealed hundreds more cases – this time committed by children against other children.
But some distressed parents have told the ABC their concerns were not taken seriously by the centre or police because it happened between children.
