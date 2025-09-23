×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How a free Nairobi medical camp exposed Kenya's reproductive health crisis

Reproductive Health
 By Brian Ngugi | 7h ago | 2 min read
 A nurse checks a patient’s blood pressure during the free medical camp at AAR Hospital in Nairobi on September 6, 2025. [Courtesy]

High consultations at a recent free medical camp in Nairobi suggest a significant reproductive health burden, highlighting a strong public demand for accessible and affordable care.

Nearly two-thirds of the women who attended the camp at AAR Hospital on September 6 consulted gynecologists, according to data released Tuesday, underscoring that reproductive health services are a top concern for women in the country.

A total of 116 of the 180 attendees sought out gynecological care, while breast surgery and dermatology were the next most sought-after services, drawing 30 and 13 consultations respectively.

"The gynecology team handled the largest volume, reflecting a strong demand for reproductive health services and a potential gap in accessible care," said AAR Hospital CEO Dr Aysha Edwards in a statement.

The age of attendees ranged from 18 to 70 years, drawn mainly from Nairobi and surrounding counties. The event offered free breast examinations and subsidised other crucial tests, including mammography and ultrasounds. This pricing model appears to have been key to the high turnout, suggesting that cost is a significant barrier to health services for many Kenyans.

The high demand for free services comes amid broader national challenges in reproductive health, including high rates of teen pregnancy and a significant unmet need for family planning.

One patient was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital, a public facility, for a specialised surgical procedure, underscoring the role of such camps in bridging access to advanced tertiary care and the importance of a coordinated public-private healthcare ecosystem.

"The event highlighted both the strengths and areas for growth in outreach and women's health interventions," Dr Edwards added. "Continued commitment to such initiatives will further the hospital’s mission of delivering accessible, quality healthcare.”

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
How a free Nairobi medical camp exposed Kenya's reproductive health crisis
How a free Nairobi medical camp exposed Kenya's reproductive health crisis
Next article
Deadly gaps: Why mothers in Kenya are losing babies too soon
Deadly gaps: Why mothers in Kenya are losing babies too soon
.

Similar Articles

Oestrogen drop leaves postmenopausal women vulnerable to bone disease
By Ayoki Onyango 2025-08-24 12:40:24
Oestrogen drop leaves postmenopausal women vulnerable to bone disease
How bio-degradable pads from farm waste fuel eco-friendly sanitary revolution
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-08-18 09:00:00
How bio-degradable pads from farm waste fuel eco-friendly sanitary revolution
'EmpowerED for Life': Campaign to sensitise on erectile dysfunction launched
By Patrick Vidija 2025-08-05 05:02:00
'EmpowerED for Life': Campaign to sensitise on erectile dysfunction launched
.

Latest Articles

Does taking paracetamol while pregnant cause autism? No, experts say
Does taking paracetamol while pregnant cause autism? No, experts say
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-23 18:12:37
EU proposes new delay to anti-deforestation rules
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-23 18:03:35
How a free Nairobi medical camp exposed Kenya's reproductive health crisis
Reproductive Health
By Brian Ngugi
2025-09-23 11:52:54
Cash-strapped hospitals turn away the poor amid SHA crisis
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-23 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Nyakach: Kisumu village grappling with teenage pregnancy
By Rodgers Otiso And Clinton Ambujo 2025-07-07 06:00:00
Nyakach: Kisumu village grappling with teenage pregnancy
>Help children understand periods
By Jayne Rose Gacheri 2025-07-06 07:40:00
Help children understand periods
>Bedroom matters: Here's a treatment for 'one-minute-men'
By Dr Mercy Korir
 Jul. 27, 2022
Bedroom matters: Here's a treatment for 'one-minute-men'
>US decision on abortion divides pro-life, pro-abortion supporters
By Kamau Muthoni
 Jul. 12, 2022
US decision on abortion divides pro-life, pro-abortion supporters
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved