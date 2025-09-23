How a free Nairobi medical camp exposed Kenya's reproductive health crisis

A nurse checks a patient’s blood pressure during the free medical camp at AAR Hospital in Nairobi on September 6, 2025. [Courtesy]

High consultations at a recent free medical camp in Nairobi suggest a significant reproductive health burden, highlighting a strong public demand for accessible and affordable care.

Nearly two-thirds of the women who attended the camp at AAR Hospital on September 6 consulted gynecologists, according to data released Tuesday, underscoring that reproductive health services are a top concern for women in the country.

A total of 116 of the 180 attendees sought out gynecological care, while breast surgery and dermatology were the next most sought-after services, drawing 30 and 13 consultations respectively.

"The gynecology team handled the largest volume, reflecting a strong demand for reproductive health services and a potential gap in accessible care," said AAR Hospital CEO Dr Aysha Edwards in a statement.

The age of attendees ranged from 18 to 70 years, drawn mainly from Nairobi and surrounding counties. The event offered free breast examinations and subsidised other crucial tests, including mammography and ultrasounds. This pricing model appears to have been key to the high turnout, suggesting that cost is a significant barrier to health services for many Kenyans.

The high demand for free services comes amid broader national challenges in reproductive health, including high rates of teen pregnancy and a significant unmet need for family planning.

One patient was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital, a public facility, for a specialised surgical procedure, underscoring the role of such camps in bridging access to advanced tertiary care and the importance of a coordinated public-private healthcare ecosystem.

"The event highlighted both the strengths and areas for growth in outreach and women's health interventions," Dr Edwards added. "Continued commitment to such initiatives will further the hospital’s mission of delivering accessible, quality healthcare.”