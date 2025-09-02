×
Food

Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan

Ever had one of those days where you're craving something warm, cheesy and satisfying? Then this delicious vegetable cheese-filled naan is exactly what you need
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 2, 2025
Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan
Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 30, 2025
Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
Bold, zesty and undeniably alluring, the Between the Sheets cocktail is a Prohibition-era classic with a storied past and a punchy twist
By Molly Chebet Aug. 29, 2025
Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
Whether you're cooking for friends or treating yourself to a homemade comfort meal, this simple recipe will have you whipping up a deliciously cheesy, golden-baked pizza in no time
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 27, 2025
Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
Easy recipe: Beef and fried onion rice
With its added sweetness from fried onions and spicy kick from pilipili, this meal is sure to become a new favourite
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 23, 2025
Easy recipe: Beef and fried onion rice
Cocktail bar: Chamomile cordial
While chamomile is well-known for its use in tea and its calming properties, it has also been incorporated into cocktails, either as an infusion or as a component in liqueurs
By Molly Chebet Aug. 22, 2025
Cocktail bar: Chamomile cordial
Easy recipe: Beef dry fry with veggies
With a rich, spice-infused sauce that clings to every tender piece, this beef dry fry recipe is simple enough for a weeknight but impressive enough for any occasion
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 20, 2025
Easy recipe: Beef dry fry with veggies
Easy recipe: Spicy BBQ chicken with salad
This isn't just a meal; it's a journey of flavour that will leave you craving more
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 16, 2025
Easy recipe: Spicy BBQ chicken with salad
Cocktail bar: Shirley Temple mocktail
Shirley Temples are made with ginger ale, a splash of grenadine and a maraschino cherry. Other versions might swap the ginger ale for lemon-lime soda, lemonade, or even orange juice
By Molly Chebet Aug. 15, 2025
Cocktail bar: Shirley Temple mocktail
Easy recipe: Swahili Vitumbua
These fluffy little treats, with their subtle sweetness and fragrant hint of cardamom, are the perfect antidote to the cold
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 12, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili Vitumbua
Easy recipe: Shish kebab mix platter
Shish kebab is a popular dish consisting of skewered minced beef, lamb or chicken. It is usually charcoal-grilled and served with grilled vegetables and a side dish of your choice
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 9, 2025
Easy recipe: Shish kebab mix platter
Cocktail bar: The courgette martini
While the martini itself has a rich and debated history stretching back to the late 19th century, the courgette (or zucchini) martini is a more recent invention
By Molly Chebet Aug. 8, 2025
Cocktail bar: The courgette martini
Easy recipe: Mukimo
Boil the peeled potatoes and pumpkin leaves until cooked, add the beans and maize into the mix and cook until potatoes are soft
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 5, 2025
Easy recipe: Mukimo
.

