Nature's cure: How forest walks cut stress, boost health

On his weekly day off, Augustine Ruto has made it customary to take a leisurely walk through the forest along the banks of the River Tana in Mororo Township.
Taking a break from work and daily commitments, Ruto says the scenic views and serene atmosphere induce an inner peace.
“What strikes me most is the abundance of nature — the river, its waters, the tiny ground animals, the trees, the birds, their nests, and insects — all amidst a deafening yet peaceful silence,” he says.
Facts First
Unlock bold, fearless reporting, exclusive stories, investigations, and in-depth analysis with The Standard INSiDER subscription.
Already have an account? Login