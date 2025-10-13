Nature's cure: How forest walks cut stress, boost health

A group of youth from Friends Church Maringo taking a walk on Ngong Hills. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

On his weekly day off, Augustine Ruto has made it customary to take a leisurely walk through the forest along the banks of the River Tana in Mororo Township.

Taking a break from work and daily commitments, Ruto says the scenic views and serene atmosphere induce an inner peace.

“What strikes me most is the abundance of nature — the river, its waters, the tiny ground animals, the trees, the birds, their nests, and insects — all amidst a deafening yet peaceful silence,” he says.