Easy recipe: Beef kabsa rice

Cook the beef for 35–40 minutes or until soft (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

2 cups of basmati rice

3 cups of water

500g US Beef short rib

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 fresh tomatoes, roughly cut

2 Large sliced red onions

1 teaspoon garlic, ginger mince

2 teaspoons kabsa spice

1 teaspoon of whole cumin

3 black lemon

1 medium cinnamon stick

3 bay leaves (Loomi)

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon of black pepper corns

50g raisins

50g cashew nuts

What to do:

Pan-sear the short rib over medium heat, making sure you seal all the pores around the rib. Add vegetable oil to a pressure cooker over medium heat. Once hot, add half of the sliced red onion and garlic. Sauté until translucent.

Add the short rib, kabsa spice and the remaining spices and herbs. Gently mix in the water and tomato paste, then cover with the lid and pressure valve. Cook the beef for 35–40 minutes or until soft.

While the beef is cooking in the pressure cooker, caramelise the remaining red onion in a separate pan, then set it aside.

Once the beef is soft and cooked, remove the ribs, set them aside, then measure the broth to make sure it is exactly 3 cups. In the same pressure cooker, add the rinsed basmati rice, the measured broth and salt to taste. Mix well and bring to the boil. Once the liquid has almost evaporated, add the browned red onion.

Cover with a lid or foil and cook the rice for 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to low. Once the rice is soft and fluffy, transfer it to a large plate and sprinkle with toasted raisins, cashew nuts and fresh coriander. Serve and enjoy!