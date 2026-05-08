×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Cocktail bar: The Garibaldi

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 9 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: The Garibaldi
 This modern version uses a blender to whip the orange juice into a light, “fluffy” foam (Photo: Gemini)

Created in Italy during the mid-20th century, the Garibaldi is a simple two-ingredient drink named after Giuseppe Garibaldi, the general who helped unite the country. The cocktail serves as a liquid map of Italy: it mixes bitter Campari from the north with sweet oranges from the south. Its bright red hue honours the “Redshirt” uniforms worn by Garibaldi’s soldiers.

While it has been an Italian favourite for decades, the drink found new global fame in 2015 at a famous New York bar called Dante. This modern version uses a blender to whip the orange juice into a light, “fluffy” foam.

Recognised by the International Bartenders Association as a Contemporary Classic, the Garibaldi is celebrated for its perfect balance of bitter and sweet flavours. It remains a go-to choice for a refreshing, easy-to-make Italian aperitif.

INGREDIENTS

Ice cubes

Campari (50ml)

Freshly squeezed orange juice (125ml)G-with bits

Orange slice to garnish.

HOW TO MAKE IT

Start by putting a handful of ice in a highball glass.

Pour the Campari and orange juice into the highball glass.

Stir the mixture until it is good and ready. To finish off, garnish your cocktail with the orange slice and serve.

For a non-alcoholic version of this drink, simply substitute the Campari with a booze-free aperitif such as Lyre’s Italian Orange or Martini Vibrante. If you find you are missing that signature punch, incorporating a small amount of spirit-free bitters will effectively sharpen the drink’s complexity and enhance its bitter profile.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Cocktail bar: The Garibaldi
Cocktail bar: The Garibaldi
Next article
Beef steak with cherry tomatoes and rosemary
Beef steak with cherry tomatoes and rosemary
.

Similar Articles

Cocktail bar: Zucchini sea salt vodka soda
By Molly Chebet May. 8, 2026
Cocktail bar: Zucchini sea salt vodka soda
Easy recipe: Homemade tallow
By Agnes Mwandawiro May. 7, 2026
Easy recipe: Homemade tallow
Cocktail bar: The monkey shoulder
By Molly Chebet May. 6, 2026
Cocktail bar: The monkey shoulder
.

Latest Articles

Untamed Foolery: Woman behind Kenya's viral EQ conversations
Untamed Foolery: Woman behind Kenya's viral EQ conversations
Achieving Woman
By Ronald Kipruto
3h ago
Cocktail bar: The Garibaldi
Food
By Molly Chebet
7h ago
How to make choices that shape your destiny
Wellness
By Bishop David Muriithi
7h ago
There is no single formula for success in marriages
Relationships
By Kenyatta Otieno
8h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Carrot pudding cake with cream cheese frosting
By Chef Ali Mandhry May. 5, 2026
Carrot pudding cake with cream cheese frosting
>Easy recipe: Pepper-roasted lamb chunks
By Chef Ali Mandhry May. 2, 2026
Easy recipe: Pepper-roasted lamb chunks
>Easy recipe: Spicy mango chilli with chamoy
By Chef Ali Mandhry Apr. 29, 2026
Easy recipe: Spicy mango chilli with chamoy
>Easy recipe: Watermelon and strawberry chamoyada
By Chef Ali Mandhry Apr. 25, 2026
Easy recipe: Watermelon and strawberry chamoyada

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved