Cocktail bar: The Garibaldi

This modern version uses a blender to whip the orange juice into a light, “fluffy” foam (Photo: Gemini)

Created in Italy during the mid-20th century, the Garibaldi is a simple two-ingredient drink named after Giuseppe Garibaldi, the general who helped unite the country. The cocktail serves as a liquid map of Italy: it mixes bitter Campari from the north with sweet oranges from the south. Its bright red hue honours the “Redshirt” uniforms worn by Garibaldi’s soldiers.

While it has been an Italian favourite for decades, the drink found new global fame in 2015 at a famous New York bar called Dante. This modern version uses a blender to whip the orange juice into a light, “fluffy” foam.

Recognised by the International Bartenders Association as a Contemporary Classic, the Garibaldi is celebrated for its perfect balance of bitter and sweet flavours. It remains a go-to choice for a refreshing, easy-to-make Italian aperitif.

INGREDIENTS

Ice cubes

Campari (50ml)

Freshly squeezed orange juice (125ml)G-with bits

Orange slice to garnish.

HOW TO MAKE IT

Start by putting a handful of ice in a highball glass.

Pour the Campari and orange juice into the highball glass.

Stir the mixture until it is good and ready. To finish off, garnish your cocktail with the orange slice and serve.

For a non-alcoholic version of this drink, simply substitute the Campari with a booze-free aperitif such as Lyre’s Italian Orange or Martini Vibrante. If you find you are missing that signature punch, incorporating a small amount of spirit-free bitters will effectively sharpen the drink’s complexity and enhance its bitter profile.