How tasty is your chapati? (Photo: Gemini)

Nothing comes close to the deliciousness of homemade chapati. But the question remains: how tasty is your chapati?

Let's take a closer look at what goes into achieving that legendary texture and flavour. The hallmarks of a tasty chapati are its feather-light softness and tenderness, achieved by kneading the dough just right and adding the right amount of ingredients to suit individual preferences.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour

Cooking oil (liquid)

Salt

Coriander (dhania)

Garlic

Carrots

3 eggs

Milk (if preferred over water)

Ghee

Method:

Grate two to three cloves of garlic and two to three carrots into a mixing bowl. Chop two bunches of coriander leaves. Add the three eggs and mix carefully. Season with salt and mix thoroughly. Then add your desired amount of wheat flour, followed by hot water or milk. Stir carefully with a large wooden spoon to avoid burns. Keep mixing until a dough forms. Finally, add the cooking oil and continue mixing until the dough is soft and tender. Then cook or fry.

If undercooked, the dough will flop flat; yours should tear effortlessly and wrap around curries beautifully. The flavour should be subtle yet addictive.

A not-so-plain chapati shines through minimalism. Salt and a hint of egg enhance the nutty earthiness of wheat, while brushing on ghee after cooking adds a rich, buttery flavour. The idea is not to overdo it, but to amplify stews, beans or meats. As mentioned earlier, infusing the dough with garlic and coriander leaves is a professional touch that takes it to the next level. Enjoy!