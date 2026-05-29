Cocktail bar: Twin Temptation

What started as a simple party drink has evolved into a heartfelt celebration of marriage and parenthood (Photo: Gemini)

Every great cocktail tells a story. But for one couple, a signature drink captures the very essence of their family’s journey. Talented mixologist Harold Davis revealed that their romance began during a series of lively, vodka-fuelled nights out, where the pair first met and fell in love.

Fast forward to the conception of their twin boys, and vodka once again became part of the memory-making backdrop.

The real inspiration for the cocktail, however, came 18 months later from an unlikely source: the toddlers themselves. Watching the twins eagerly devour their favourite yoghurt sparked a creative culinary idea.

Why not blend that rich, creamy texture with the spirit that started it all? By mixing smooth yoghurt with vodka and a few secret touches, a unique family cocktail was born. Today, it stands as a delicious, drinkable timeline of their relationship.

What started as a simple party drink has evolved into a heartfelt celebration of marriage and parenthood.

For this couple, every glass raised is a toast to their shared history, proving that the best recipes are the ones infused with personal memories.

INGREDIENTS:

Vodka (60ml)

Honey syrup (30ml)

Drinking chocolate (1/2 bar spoon)

Plain Yoghurt (60ml)

Oreo Biscuit

Ice Cubes

Oreo/Biscuit Crumbs- to garnish.

METHOD:

Begin by crushing a piece of an Oreo biscuit until it becomes fine crumbs. Rim a whisky glass with honey, then coat the rim with the crushed biscuit crumbs.

In a cocktail shaker, add the vodka, honey syrup, drinking chocolate and yoghurt.

Add a few ice cubes and shake well until the mixture is smooth and chilled.

Carefully strain the creamy mixture into the prepared whisky glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with a piece of Oreo biscuit and sprinkle additional biscuit crumbs on top of the cocktail.

Serve the Twin Temptation cocktail immediately and enjoy with your lover, friends or family. Remember to drink responsibly.