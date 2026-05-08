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Natural does not mean safe: Experts warn against risks linked to raw milk

Health
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Natural does not mean safe: Experts warn against risks linked to raw milk
 Despite these risks, demand for raw milk has been increasing, driven partly by perceptions that it is more “natural” or less processed (Photo: Gemini)

A growing global conversation about “natural” foods has brought raw, unpasteurised milk back into the spotlight, but recent events highlight a familiar and important public health concern: safety.

Raw milk, unlike pasteurised milk, has not undergone heat treatment to eliminate harmful micro-organisms. While some advocates claim it offers superior nutrition or immune benefits, current scientific consensus does not support these claims, and the risks remain well established.

Recent reports of illness linked to raw dairy products clearly illustrate the issue. In one outbreak in the United States, unpasteurised cheddar cheese was associated with infections caused by E. coli bacteria.

Several of those affected required hospitalisation. These incidents are not isolated; raw milk and its derivatives have repeatedly been linked to outbreaks involving various harmful bacteria, all of which can cause severe illness.

Pasteurisation remains one of the most effective food safety interventions ever introduced. By briefly heating milk to a specific temperature, harmful pathogens are eliminated without significantly altering nutritional value. This process dramatically reduced milk-borne diseases over the past century. In contrast, raw milk retains the potential for contamination at multiple stages of production, including from animal sources, the environment, or handling equipment.

Despite these risks, demand for raw milk has been increasing, driven partly by perceptions that it is more “natural” or less processed. Legislative efforts to expand access have also gained momentum in some regions. However, health authorities consistently caution that “natural” does not equate to safe. Raw dairy products are unequivocally associated with higher rates of illness, with children, pregnant women, older adults and immunocompromised individuals particularly vulnerable.

A key issue in this debate is the gap between perceived and proven benefits. While supporters cite anecdotal health improvements, scientific studies show no clear advantages over pasteurised milk, informing public health recommendations. The practical message is straightforward. Milk and dairy products are valuable components of a balanced diet, providing protein, calcium and essential vitamins. These benefits are fully retained in pasteurised forms, which offer a far safer profile. Choosing pasteurised dairy products is a simple and effective way to reduce the risk of illness without compromising nutritional value.

As interest in alternative and minimally processed foods continues to grow, decisions must remain grounded in evidence rather than perception.

Dr Murage is a consultant gynaecologist and fertility Specialist. 

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