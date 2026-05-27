The key to maintaining composure under stress

Developing an awareness of these patterns requires an objective, almost detached, observation of your own physical response (Photo: iStock)

We can all relate to that point where someone close to us made a sneaky, critical remark mid-conversation and within seconds, we are boiling internally.

The heart rate accelerates, the chest tightens and the rational perspective that existed just moments prior is replaced by an urgent, physical urge to defend yourself or retaliate. That feeling is actually a common precursor to the loss of composure and frequently dictates the outcome of domestic conflicts.

The ability to recognise these triggers from the onset is not an innate talent we have, but a skill that requires the intentional development of internal monitoring systems. Before a person shouts, becomes defensive or shuts down, the body usually provides a number of early warning signs that serve as the final opportunity to intervene before control is lost.

And you will realise that those triggers are not just limited to the words spoken, but they also focus on the context of the interaction. Certain people, often those we love, possess the ability to activate these responses faster because they know the specific sensitivities developed over years of shared history.

A trigger could show up from the tone of voice, a repetitive gesture or a sensitive subject that touches on deep-seated insecurities or past unresolved grievances.

Developing an awareness of these patterns requires an objective, almost detached, observation of your own physical response. If you notice that conversations consistently lead to an increase in internal tension, your goal at that point is to identify the exact moment you start to feel the shift from constructive dialogue to an automatic defensive response.

According to Dr Daniel Goleman, a respected authority on emotional intelligence, he claims that the loss of composure is often the result of an amygdala hijack, where the brain’s emotional centre bypasses the prefrontal cortex, which is the area responsible for rational thought during times of perceived threat.

And when that happens, the capacity for nuance, empathy and objective problem-solving is effectively suspended. To maintain composure during high-conflict interactions, you must learn to consciously re-engage the prefrontal cortex by acknowledging the physical sensation of the hijack and initiating a tactical pause. No, this is not about avoidance, but about creating the necessary space for the nervous system to recalibrate.

Practical strategies for maintaining stability in such moments include the use of controlled breathing or the brief removal of yourself from the immediate environment. When a conversation becomes heated, taking some time out allows physiological arousal to subside, ensuring the conversation can resume once the rational mind is back in control.

Additionally, taking the internal focus from the need to “win” an argument to the goal of understanding the other person’s position helps to lower the perceived threat level. Treat these interactions as a series of manageable challenges rather than personal attacks.