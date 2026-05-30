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Why teen vaping is smarter, sleeker and more dangerous

Living
 By Joan Oyiela | 11 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Why teen vaping is smarter, sleeker and more dangerous
 Some parents may see a pen-like object and assume it’s a school item, yet it could be a vape device (Photo: Gemini)

World No Tobacco Day 2026 is sounding a fresh alarm on a growing danger quietly finding its way into school bags, bedrooms and even teenage social spaces. What once looked like a traditional cigarette problem has now evolved into sleek gadgets, sweet flavours and colourful packaging designed to appear harmless.

From vape pens that resemble USB drives to nicotine devices disguised as highlighters and ordinary pens, health experts warn that the tobacco industry is reinventing itself to attract a younger generation.

Dr Paul Masinde says the tobacco and nicotine industry is increasingly targeting young people through synthetic nicotine, nicotine salts and flavoured products designed to make vaping more addictive and appealing. He says these products are widely promoted on social media, entertainment platforms, and through influencers, creating the false impression that vaping is fashionable, harmless, and modern.

This concern is highlighted during World No Tobacco Day 2026, themed “Unmasking the appeal: countering nicotine and tobacco addiction,” which aims to expose how companies repackage harmful products like vapes, e-cigarettes, and nicotine pouches to attract young users.

Dr Masinde warns that vaping and tobacco use among teenagers is rising, driven by peer pressure, curiosity, and aggressive online marketing that glamorises nicotine use.

“Teenagers are particularly vulnerable because their brains are still developing, nicotine interferes with brain growth, concentration, memory and emotional regulation, making young users more likely to develop addiction much faster than adults,” he says.

He explains that prolonged vape use among adolescents has been linked to increased cases of anxiety, depression, mood disorders and substance dependency later in life. According to the doctor, many young users fail to realise that even occasional vaping can quickly turn into long-term nicotine addiction.

Masinde warns that vape liquids contain toxic chemicals that can severely damage the lungs, heart and blood vessels, with some devices releasing heavy metals, ultrafine particles, and cancer-causing substances. He says fruity flavours and stylish designs often mislead young people, while the hidden chemicals can harm lung function and brain development.

He also cautions that vaping and smoking are both linked to serious long-term illnesses, including lung cancer, stroke, heart disease and COPD, stressing that vaping is not a safer alternative to smoking.

He warns that pregnant women exposed to nicotine products face serious health risks, including premature birth, low birth weight, and developmental complications.

He also cautions that many vape devices are deliberately designed to resemble everyday items such as pens, flash drives, watches, or cosmetic containers, making them easy to conceal in schools and social spaces.

As students gather in malls, gaming spots, and hangouts, parents are urged to be more vigilant, as fruity flavours, flashy designs, and discreet packaging are increasingly used to target teenagers.

“Some parents may see a pen-like object and assume it’s a school item, yet it could be a vape device,” says a health advocate. “The industry relies on the fact that such items don’t raise suspicion.”

Therapist Terry Kemunto encourages parents to have open conversations with children about the dangers of nicotine addiction instead of relying on punishment or threats. She says teenagers need accurate information and emotional support to resist peer pressure and online influence, as this helps them make informed choices.

Health experts also stress that protecting children from nicotine addiction requires cooperation between parents, schools, governments, and communities, while warning that behind candy-flavoured vapes and stylish devices lies a serious long-term addiction risk.

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