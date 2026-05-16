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Easy recipe: Mutton Biryani Eid Special

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 14 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Easy recipe: Mutton Biryani Eid Special
 Easy recipe: Mutton Biryani Eid Special (Photo: Gemini)

Eid-ul-Adha is just around the corner!

What you will need:

1kg of mutton or goat meat

200g raw pawpaw purée (blend raw pawpaw)

500ml vegetable oil

4 large onions, sliced

500g potatoes, peeled and halved

1 teaspoon each of minced garlic and ginger

1 tablespoon of whole pilau mix

1 teaspoon garam masala

2 tomatoes, cubed

1 green pepper, finely diced

300g tomato paste

3 lemons squeezed

250ml sour milk or lala

Salt to taste

For the rice: 2 cups of basmati rice, 4 cups of water, 1/2 teaspoon of yellow food colouring or saffron, salt to taste. 

What to do:

In a deep frying pan, fry the onions in oil until golden brown. Using the same oil, fry the potatoes until they have a good crust on the outside, then set aside.

Cut the mutton into cubes and marinate in pawpaw purée for 30 minutes, then set aside. In a pan, heat vegetable oil and fry garlic and ginger for two minutes. Add the pilau mix and sauté for another two minutes, then add the mutton and cook for two minutes more. Stir in garam masala, then add tomatoes, green peppers, tomato paste, and buttermilk, mixing well. Season with salt, add fried potatoes and fried onions, and cover. Cook on medium heat for 20–25 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook the rice in salted water until nearly done. Sprinkle in diluted yellow food colouring and add two tablespoons of the onion oil. Cover tightly and steam on low heat until fluffy. Now it’s ready to serve. Enjoy!

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