Easy recipe: Beef gosht with brown chapatis (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

1kg beef steak, cut into cubes

4 onions, sliced

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons ginger mince

1 tablespoon ginger mince

2 capsicum, sliced

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon curry powder

Salt to taste

1/4 cup white vinegar

2 cups water

What to do:

In a pressure cooker, add the oil and saute the onions until soft. Add in the meat and mix well. Go in with garlic, ginger mince, capsicum, black pepper, curry powder, salt to taste and vinegar.

Mix well, then add in the water, cover and pressure cook for about 25 minutes. Remove the lid and mix well. Cook without the lid for another 10 minutes or until all the liquid is evaporated and you see the oils bubbling up.

Serve with Brown chapatis!