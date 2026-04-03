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Enjoy your Easter weekend with short and long-term health in mind

Health
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 3 days ago  | 2 Min read
Enjoy your Easter weekend with short and long-term health in mind
 Easter offers an opportunity to reset health habits; particularly as it often coincides with seasonal transitions and extended holidays (Photo: Gemini)

The Easter holiday is one of the most significant events in the Christian calendar, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Its origins trace back nearly two millennia to early Christian communities in the Middle East and Europe, evolving to incorporate both religious observances and cultural traditions.

Today, Easter is marked worldwide with church services, family gatherings, and symbolic practices such as the sharing of eggs, which represent new life and renewal.

Beyond its spiritual meaning, Easter offers an opportunity to reset health habits—particularly as it often coincides with seasonal transitions and extended holidays.

However, it is also a period commonly associated with overindulgence, disrupted routines, and reduced physical activity. A balanced approach can help preserve both enjoyment and wellbeing.

Easter celebrations frequently involve high-calorie meals, sugary treats, and processed foods. While occasional indulgence is reasonable, excessive intake—especially of refined sugars and saturated fats—can contribute to acute gastrointestinal discomfort and longer-term metabolic strain.

Portion control, increased intake of vegetables, and adequate hydration can mitigate these risks. For individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, maintaining dietary discipline during festive periods is particularly important.

Alcohol consumption also tends to rise during holidays. Even short-term excess can impair judgment, disrupt sleep, and exacerbate underlying conditions. Moderation remains the safest strategy— adhering to recommended limits or not drinking at all.

Late-night socialising and travel can disrupt body rhythms, leading to fatigue and reduced cognitive performance. Maintaining consistent sleep and wake times, even during holidays, supports immune function and overall wellbeing. The Easter themes of renewal and reflection can also be leveraged to provide a psychological reset for mental wellbeing.

Physical activity often declines during holiday periods, yet even modest exercise is beneficial. Simple interventions—such as walking, outdoor family activities, or brief daily exercise routines—can sustain cardiovascular health and metabolic balance. Easter’s timing, often aligned with favourable weather, makes it well-suited for outdoor engagement.

Remember, Easter gatherings can increase the risk of communicable diseases, particularly in crowded settings. Hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and staying home when unwell all remain relevant.

Deliberately enjoy your Easter break, keeping short- and long-term health in mind. 

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.

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