Experience alone is no longer enough in today’s workplace

Even though academic qualifications are important, soft skills are what determine performance in the workplace (Photo: iStock)

In a fast-changing job market, employers are looking not only at academic qualifications but also and focusing on skills that cannot easily be replaced by automation. Financial literacy expert Patrick Wameyo says soft skills such as leadership, communication, project management, interpersonal relations, and sales remain among the most sought-after abilities across industries.

Workplaces evolve and employers are paying greater attention to qualities like social intelligence, adaptive thinking, sense-making, design mindset, computational thinking and new media literacy. These days, he says, have already been identified by the World Economic Forum as some of the most important skills for the future.

Candidates who stand out in competitive recruitment processes are those who understand the value they bring to an organisation and can communicate it simply and confidently. Many qualified candidates fail because they struggle to explain how their skills solve the employer’s problems. The rise of artificial intelligence and automation has also changed hiring expectations.

“AI is part of digital literacy and not a solution on its own. While applicants may use AI tools to improve their CVs, candidates must still authentically represent themselves during interviews and demonstrate genuine competence,” Patrick says.

Even though academic qualifications are important for securing opportunities, he believes soft skills are what determine performance in the workplace. Traits such as resilience, discipline, motivation, integrity, attitude, and personal impact often distinguish employees with similar technical qualifications.

He adds that employers are mainly looking for people who can provide solutions and demonstrate evidence of past performance. Experience, he says, is not only about years worked but also about proof that a person can be trusted with future responsibilities.

For young people or graduates with little formal experience, he encourages volunteering and offering free services to build a track record. Churches, community organisations, and local initiatives, he says, can provide opportunities for individuals to practise skills such as accounting, video production, or administration while gaining valuable evidence of competence.

Patrick believes that professional relationships are built through consistent contribution and service. By volunteering skills and participating in projects, individuals not only gain experience but also create meaningful professional connections.

Internships, volunteer work and side projects are equally important because they expose individuals to real work environments while testing technical and soft skills. These experiences help employers assess whether a candidate can function effectively in the workplace culture and expectations.

When it comes to CVs and cover letters, he says many applicants make the mistake of failing to provide a strong professional profile. Since recruiters focus on the opening section of a CV, he advises job seekers to present a concise summary of their competence backed by evidence and measurable achievements.

“The importance of following the guidelines provided in job advertisements and tailoring applications to the employer’s needs,” he says.

Interview preparation, he says, should go beyond rehearsing answers. Candidates should instead focus on understanding the employer’s expectations, identifying the value they offer, and communicating it with clarity and confidence. In industries, interviewers are mainly interested in what a candidate brings to the table in terms of tangible skills and cultural fit.

Problem-solving ability is another quality employers assess during interviews, especially for mid-level and managerial positions. He says employers value people who are open-minded, practical, creative, and solution-oriented.

He further notes that employers are hesitant to hire candidates whose behaviours or attitudes do not align with organisational values. Adaptability and willingness to learn are also important, and recruiters frequently assess these qualities through examples from a candidate’s previous experiences inside and outside the workplace.

In a fast-changing job market, employers are looking not only at academic qualifications but also and focusing on skills that cannot easily be replaced by automation. Financial literacy expert Patrick Wameyo says soft skills such as leadership, communication, project management, interpersonal relations, and sales remain among the most sought-after abilities across industries.

Workplaces evolve and employers are paying greater attention to qualities like social intelligence, adaptive thinking, sense-making, design mindset, computational thinking and new media literacy. These days, he says, have already been identified by the World Economic Forum as some of the most important skills for the future.

Candidates who stand out in competitive recruitment processes are those who understand the value they bring to an organisation and can communicate it simply and confidently. Many qualified candidates fail because they struggle to explain how their skills solve the employer’s problems. The rise of artificial intelligence and automation has also changed hiring expectations.

“AI is part of digital literacy and not a solution on its own. While applicants may use AI tools to improve their CVs, candidates must still authentically represent themselves during interviews and demonstrate genuine competence,” Patrick says.

Even though academic qualifications are important for securing opportunities, he believes soft skills are what determine performance in the workplace. Traits such as resilience, discipline, motivation, integrity, attitude, and personal impact often distinguish employees with similar technical qualifications.

He adds that employers are mainly looking for people who can provide solutions and demonstrate evidence of past performance. Experience, he says, is not only about years worked but also about proof that a person can be trusted with future responsibilities.

For young people or graduates with little formal experience, he encourages volunteering and offering free services to build a track record. Churches, community organisations, and local initiatives, he says, can provide opportunities for individuals to practise skills such as accounting, video production, or administration while gaining valuable evidence of competence.

Patrick believes that professional relationships are built through consistent contribution and service. By volunteering skills and participating in projects, individuals not only gain experience but also create meaningful professional connections.

Internships, volunteer work and side projects are equally important because they expose individuals to real work environments while testing technical and soft skills. These experiences help employers assess whether a candidate can function effectively in the workplace culture and expectations.

When it comes to CVs and cover letters, he says many applicants make the mistake of failing to provide a strong professional profile. Since recruiters focus on the opening section of a CV, he advises job seekers to present a concise summary of their competence backed by evidence and measurable achievements.

“The importance of following the guidelines provided in job advertisements and tailoring applications to the employer’s needs,” he says.

Interview preparation, he says, should go beyond rehearsing answers. Candidates should instead focus on understanding the employer’s expectations, identifying the value they offer, and communicating it with clarity and confidence. In industries, interviewers are mainly interested in what a candidate brings to the table in terms of tangible skills and cultural fit.

Problem-solving ability is another quality employers assess during interviews, especially for mid-level and managerial positions. He says employers value people who are open-minded, practical, creative, and solution-oriented.

He further notes that employers are hesitant to hire candidates whose behaviours or attitudes do not align with organisational values. Adaptability and willingness to learn are also important, and recruiters frequently assess these qualities through examples from a candidate’s previous experiences inside and outside the workplace.