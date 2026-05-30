×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Can't switch off? Why high performers find it hard to slow down

Living
 By Anjellah Owino | 11 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Can’t switch off? Why high performers find it hard to slow down
 Society has a habit of rewarding too much hard work at its own expense (Photo: iStock)

The idealisation of hard work, also known as hustle culture, has led to burnout among other factors. This is common among high performers who are highly likely to succumb to burnout as they push themselves to keep going.

Founder of Tera Lead and leadership coach Rosy Choudhury sees a big difference between high-performers and self-driven people. The latter, she explains, hardly go through burnout since they have clear goals and boundaries. High performers, however, stretch to their limits and normalise burnout as part of success. In fact, they don’t recognise it and struggle to know when they need to slow down.

“Society has a habit of rewarding too much hard work at its own expense. It starts in early life where children receive awards and praises for putting in efforts, such as being told to study extra hours even when fatigued to pass examinations,” she says.

When they become adults, they tend to overwork and think of burnout as a temporary phase of life. The reasons for this also vary depending on one's personality and ambitions, such as perfectionism, fear of failure, extra load of work, and ambition.

Rosy states that the early signs someone is teetering on the edge of burnout are physical and mental exhaustion, which shows up as fatigue, overwhelm, irritability, headaches, weak immunity, low energy, demotivation, restlessness, procrastination, body stiffness, sleep changes, and impatience.

When high performers reach this point, they tend to ignore their limits, and they misinterpret it as resilience and resting as a failure. Rosy shares that resilience is prioritising long-term stability and relying on willpower, while burnout affects motivation and performance.

“Resilience is beautiful and strategic. It is where you are adapting to your limits and you know how to get back up. You are more consistent when you know your boundaries, pace and limits,” she says.

Rosy expresses that society refrains from speaking openly about burnout due to shame. It is perceived that you are weak, irresponsible, uncommitted, or incapable; therefore, they may fear talking about burnout for fear that they may lose their job.

Noting that a generalised structure of assessing performance among employees is unrealistic, she encourages organisations to incorporate wellness in their workplaces and recognise the individual strengths and approaches to work.

Burnout can also lessen self-worth among high performers, for they attach it to their productivity and the boundaries between work and life are blurry. Self-awareness plays a part in knowing one’s capacities. It involves attitudes, value systems, perspectives, personalities, and relational dynamics in the workplace, she says.

“You need to have strong values which do not fluctuate with productivity. Productivity can go up and down, but self-worth should be steady and firm,” she says.

High performers can have a healthy work-life balance by attending to their needs and taking necessary breaks. Self-reflecting to see your motivation capacity, she advises, is one of the practical steps you can take to start slowing down. Daily check-ins will provide tools on how to rejuvenate your body and mind.

She suggests introspecting on whether your work connects to your purpose and values. Looking at success holistically, besides performance, will help you in your decision-making.

“You don’t have to be intense today and less motivated tomorrow. Measure yourself consistently, not because you are performing well, but recognising some days may not be your best days,” she says.

She also encourages having coaches, supervisors, and mentors as your support system.

Rosy, who is also a presence-based coach, says that self-care, mindfulness, a calm nervous system, and hobbies will help prevent burnout.

“When you take care of your body and mind, you are more relaxed, you make better decisions and fewer mistakes, your work is of better quality, and you are more impactful. Rest and recovery are important because they are how growth happens,” she says.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Can't switch off? Why high performers find it hard to slow down
Can't switch off? Why high performers find it hard to slow down
Next article
Why teen vaping is smarter, sleeker and more dangerous
Why teen vaping is smarter, sleeker and more dangerous
.

Similar Articles

Perimenopause: Why am I crying, tired and wide awake at 3 AM?
By Joan Oyiela May. 30, 2026
Perimenopause: Why am I crying, tired and wide awake at 3 AM?
Unspoken etiquette of modern texting you should know
By Agnes Mwandawiro May. 29, 2026
Unspoken etiquette of modern texting you should know
Why truth-tellers are the most valuable friends you'll ever have
By Agnes Mwandawiro May. 26, 2026
Why truth-tellers are the most valuable friends you'll ever have
.

Latest Articles

Why raising independent children is not enough
Why raising independent children is not enough
Parenting
By Agnes Mwandawiro
8h ago
Can't switch off? Why high performers find it hard to slow down
Living
By Anjellah Owino
9h ago
The key to maintaining composure under stress
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
9h ago
Why teen vaping is smarter, sleeker and more dangerous
Living
By Joan Oyiela
9h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>The truth about feeling alone in a connected world
By Peter Muiruri May. 26, 2026
The truth about feeling alone in a connected world
>Why you should start a kitchen garden and how to do it
By Agnes Mwandawiro May. 21, 2026
Why you should start a kitchen garden and how to do it
>How to truly honour a mother beyond words and gifts
By Agnes Mwandawiro May. 10, 2026
How to truly honour a mother beyond words and gifts
>Things our mothers left us that death couldn't take
By Tania Omusale May. 9, 2026
Things our mothers left us that death couldn't take

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved