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Mung daal in coconut (ndengu za nazi)

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 3 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Mung daal in coconut (ndengu za nazi)
 Finish off with some extra chillies on top and garnish with fresh coriander (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need:

250g split yellow lentils (mung daal)

300ml thick coconut milk

Salt to taste

1 onion, diced

2 tomatos, diced

3 green chilli

1/4 bunch chopped coriander

1 teaspoon crry powder 

What to do:

Boil the lentils with water and salt. Once they are cooked and soft, go in with the onions, green chilli, curry powder, coriander and tomatoes.

Cook until the liquid has reduced and the mung daal is almost mashing.

Add the coconut cream and cook for another 10 minutes. Finish off with some extra chillies on top and garnish with fresh coriander.

 Serve it as it is or with plain rice. Enjoy!

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