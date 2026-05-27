Easy recipe: Machboos Emirati rice

Top with saffron, reserved onions, coriander, ghee and chickpeas (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

For the beef:

1kg US beef strip loin, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons sunflower oil

2 heaped teaspoons of Bazaa Spice

Half a teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon Kashmiri chilli powder,

1 teaspoon garlic and ginger paste

Salt to taste

For the rice:

3 tablespoons of sunflower oil

2 large onions, sliced,

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

2 cardamom pods,

1 teaspoon of black peppercorns

1 cinnamon stick,

2 bay leaves,

3–4 cloves

3 Loomi dried limes (black limes),

2 cups of basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes and drained

1 stock cube,

Half a bunch of coriander,

A pinch of saffron, soaked

1 tablespoon of ghee, 1 small can of drained chickpeas

What to do:

In a pot over medium heat, add oil and sear the beef to seal in the juices. Add bazaar spice, turmeric, Kashmiri powder, garlic, ginger and salt, then cook until fragrant.

Add about two cups of water, bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Drain the beef, reserving the stock. Measure it and top up with water to make 3 cups in total.

In a large pot, heat oil and fry the onions until brown, then set half aside. Add tomatoes, then the beef, and stir for a few minutes.

Add whole spices, stock cube and loomi, and cook until the tomatoes break down. Add rice, mix well, then pour in the stock. Bring to a boil and season with salt.

Once the liquid is nearly absorbed, lower the heat. Top with saffron, reserved onions, coriander, ghee and chickpeas. Cover tightly and steam for 15–20 minutes. Enjoy!