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Easy recipe: Walnuts cheesy kunafa

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 6 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Walnuts cheesy kunafa
 Mix the chopped California walnuts with melted butter and drizzle on top of the Kunafa (Photo:Gemini)

Here is what you will need:

500g fresh kunafa dough (kataifi)

150g California walnuts 

250g Mozzarella cheese 

1 tin Gishta (heavy cream in a can)

2 tablespoons butter 

1/2 teaspoon saffron powder (optional)

A pinch of saffron strands 

Sugar syrup for soaking (attar) 

What to do:

In a pan over a medium heat, add the butter, saffron powder and saffron strands. Reduce the heat to very low, then add the first layer of Kunafa dough and press it down.

Add the mozzarella cheese, either sliced or grated, and cover with another layer of Kunafa dough, pressing it down. Mix the chopped California walnuts with melted butter and drizzle on top of the Kunafa.

Now cover with the third layer of Kunafa dough. Cook for about 5 minutes, then cover with another pan and flip it over to cook the top for a further 5 minutes.

Once cooked, garnish with chopped and whole California walnuts, then drizzle some sugar syrup all over the kunafa. Serve with Arabic coffee.

Enjoy!

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