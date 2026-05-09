Beef steak with cherry tomatoes and rosemary

Pour the gravy over the steak, garnish with the cherry tomatoes and rosemary (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

1kg of beef rump steak, cut into thin slices

Salt and pepper to taste.

Vegetable oil for pan-searing

Season the steak with salt and pepper, then pan-sear for about two minutes on each side. Put the seared steaks in a pressure cooker, add one cup of water, then pressure cook for 20 minutes.

For the sauce:

Use the same leftover vegetable oil in the pan.

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 beef bouillon cube

1 teaspoon of black pepper powder

Salt to taste

Gravy from pressure-cooked beef (this will make the sauce even more delicious)

1/2 cup of boiled green peas

1 packet of cherry tomatoes

2 rosemary sprigs

Method:

Saute the cornstarch in the same pan with the butter. Add the remaining ingredients, including the gravy from the cooked beef and bring to the boil until the sauce thickens. Toss in the cherry tomatoes, green peas and rosemary, then continue cooking for a further five minutes. Pour the gravy over the steak, garnish with the cherry tomatoes and rosemary and serve with ugali or rice.