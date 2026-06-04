Art of showering: A simple routine for naturally radiant skin

With consistency, a shower becomes more than a daily necessity (Photo: iStock)

Glowing skin does not happen by chance. While many people invest in expensive lotions, serums, and treatments, one of the most effective beauty rituals begins in the shower. A proper shower routine not only keeps the body clean but also helps maintain soft, healthy, radiant skin.

The first step is choosing the right water temperature. As tempting as a steaming hot shower may be, hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and dull. Lukewarm water is a better option as it cleanses the skin without disrupting its natural moisture barrier.

Once in the shower, begin by rinsing the body thoroughly. This helps loosen dirt, sweat, and any products that may have accumulated on the skin throughout the day. Follow this with a gentle, moisturising body wash. If you wear sunscreen daily, work out frequently, or have been exposed to a lot of dust and sweat, double cleansing can be beneficial. The first cleanse removes surface buildup, while the second cleanse ensures the skin is thoroughly refreshed.

While cleansing, pay close attention to areas that are often overlooked. The armpits, behind the ears, neck, under the breasts, belly button, groin area, between the toes, behind the knees, and the feet should all be cleaned carefully. These areas tend to collect sweat, bacteria, and dead skin cells. The back should also be given attention, as oil and sweat can easily accumulate there. Taking a little extra time on these spots helps keep the skin fresh and healthy.

For those seeking an extra glow, exfoliation is an important step. Using a gentle body scrub, an exfoliating glove, or a washcloth once or twice a week helps remove dead skin cells that can make skin appear dull. Over-exfoliating should be avoided, as it can irritate the skin and damage its protective barrier. Consistency is more important than scrubbing aggressively.

After cleansing and exfoliating, rinse the body thoroughly to ensure no product residue remains on the skin. Once out of the shower, gently pat the skin dry with a clean towel instead of rubbing. This helps prevent unnecessary irritation.

The next step is one of the most important for achieving radiant skin: moisturising immediately after showering. While the skin is still slightly damp, apply a nourishing body lotion, cream, or body butter to lock in hydration. For an extra-luminous finish, layer a lightweight body oil over the moisturiser. This combination helps the skin retain moisture and creates a healthy-looking glow.

A radiant complexion is built through daily habits. Drinking enough water, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, getting quality sleep, and wearing sunscreen all contribute to healthy skin. Combined with a proper shower routine, these habits help reveal skin that looks smooth, hydrated, and naturally radiant.

With consistency, a shower becomes more than a daily necessity. It transforms into a self-care ritual, one that nourishes the skin, restores confidence, and brings out a natural glow that shines from head to toe.