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What you need to know about caring for a new piercing

Fashion and Beauty
 By Cellestine Waeni | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
What you need to know about caring for a new piercing
 A piercing is more than just an accessory; it is a commitment to self-care (Photo: Gemini)

A new piercing can be a beautiful way to express your personality and style. Whether it's on your ears, nose, or another part of your body, proper care is essential to ensure it heals well and stays infection-free. The good news? Keeping your piercing clean doesn't have to be complicated.

The first rule of piercing care is to always wash your hands before touching the area. Our hands come into contact with countless germs throughout the day, and touching a fresh piercing with unwashed hands can introduce bacteria and increase the risk of infection.

Cleaning your piercing twice a day is generally recommended. Use a saline solution or an aftercare product suggested by a professional piercer. Soak a clean cotton pad or piece of gauze with the solution and gently clean around the piercing. Avoid using alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or harsh antiseptics, as these can dry out the skin and slow the healing process.

It is also important to resist the temptation to twist, turn, or play with your jewellery. While many people believe moving the jewellery helps with healing, it can actually irritate the skin and delay recovery. Allow the piercing to heal naturally.

Your daily habits matter, too. Keep hair products, makeup, perfumes, and lotions away from the piercing site whenever possible. If you have an ear piercing, regularly clean items that come into contact with it, such as headphones, mobile phones, and pillowcases.

Pay attention to warning signs. Mild redness and tenderness are normal during the early stages of healing, but excessive swelling, severe pain, yellow or green discharge, or an unpleasant smell could indicate an infection. If you notice any of these symptoms, seek advice from a healthcare professional.

Finally, be patient. Different piercings heal at different rates. Earlobe piercings may heal within a few months, while cartilage or nose piercings can take significantly longer. Removing jewellery too soon can cause the piercing to close or lead to complications.

A piercing is more than just an accessory; it is a commitment to self-care. By following proper hygiene practices and giving your piercing the attention it deserves, you can enjoy a smooth healing process and keep your sparkle shining for years to come.

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