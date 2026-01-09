Cocktail bar: Courgette Martini (Photo: iStock)

The courgette martini, often called a “zutini,” is a new version of the classic martini that uses vegetables instead of fruit. It became a big hit in London around 2022 because bartenders wanted to try fresh, garden-like flavours. Instead of using olives, they use zucchini to make a drink that tastes savoury and refreshing, especially in the summer.

To make it, people usually grate the zucchini and mix it with sugar and lemon to create a sweet liquid. This is then shaken with gin and vermouth. In the UK, it is called a “courgette martini,” while in America, it is known as a “zucchini martini.” Some people even use Japanese sake instead of gin for a fruitier taste. Thanks to the Internet and cooking shows, this unique green cocktail has become a popular choice for people looking for something different.

INGREDIENTS

1 Coarsely grated courgette

2 Lemons

2 tablespoons of caster sugar

Vermouth (25ml)

Gin (50ml)

Ice cubes.

Mint leaf to garnish

HOW TO MAKE IT:

STEP 1.

Start by pouring the coarsely grated courgette into a pitcher and add lemon juice and sugar. Leave it to steep for about an hour. While it is preparing, you can put your cocktail or martini glass in the fridge to chill.

STEP 2.

Once it is ready, strain the courgette mixture into a jug using a sieve. Pour ice cubes into a cocktail shaker and then add the courgette syrup (25ml), followed by the vermouth and gin. Now stir gently for a couple of minutes and then strain into your chilled glass if you feel it is good and ready. You can garnish your refreshing cocktail using a mint leaf and then serve. Garnishing is not mandatory, but it is highly recommended to make your cocktail enticing.

As the New Year 2026 kicks off, remember to drink responsibly.