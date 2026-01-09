×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Cocktail bar: Courgette Martini

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: Courgette Martini
 Cocktail bar: Courgette Martini (Photo: iStock)

The courgette martini, often called a “zutini,” is a new version of the classic martini that uses vegetables instead of fruit. It became a big hit in London around 2022 because bartenders wanted to try fresh, garden-like flavours. Instead of using olives, they use zucchini to make a drink that tastes savoury and refreshing, especially in the summer.

To make it, people usually grate the zucchini and mix it with sugar and lemon to create a sweet liquid. This is then shaken with gin and vermouth. In the UK, it is called a “courgette martini,” while in America, it is known as a “zucchini martini.” Some people even use Japanese sake instead of gin for a fruitier taste. Thanks to the Internet and cooking shows, this unique green cocktail has become a popular choice for people looking for something different.

INGREDIENTS

1 Coarsely grated courgette

2 Lemons

2 tablespoons of caster sugar

Vermouth (25ml)

Gin (50ml)

Ice cubes.

Mint leaf to garnish

HOW TO MAKE IT:

STEP 1.

Start by pouring the coarsely grated courgette into a pitcher and add lemon juice and sugar. Leave it to steep for about an hour. While it is preparing, you can put your cocktail or martini glass in the fridge to chill.

STEP 2.

Once it is ready, strain the courgette mixture into a jug using a sieve. Pour ice cubes into a cocktail shaker and then add the courgette syrup (25ml), followed by the vermouth and gin. Now stir gently for a couple of minutes and then strain into your chilled glass if you feel it is good and ready. You can garnish your refreshing cocktail using a mint leaf and then serve. Garnishing is not mandatory, but it is highly recommended to make your cocktail enticing.

As the New Year 2026 kicks off, remember to drink responsibly.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Cocktail bar: Courgette Martini
Cocktail bar: Courgette Martini
Next article
Easy recipe: Delicious beef pilau
Easy recipe: Delicious beef pilau
.

Similar Articles

How tasty is your chapati?
By Jael Wakesho Jan. 7, 2026
How tasty is your chapati?
Easy recipe: Beef gosht with brown chapatis
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 6, 2026
Easy recipe: Beef gosht with brown chapatis
Ultimate Haleem recipe: A hearty, flavorful classic
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 4, 2026
Ultimate Haleem recipe: A hearty, flavorful classic
.

Latest Articles

Things you can do for fun without spending money
Things you can do for fun without spending money
Living
By Brendah Makena
4h ago
Cocktail bar: Courgette Martini
Food
By Molly Chebet
4h ago
Make 2026 the year of balanced, preventive and sustainable health
Wellness
By Dr Alfred Murage
4h ago
A guide to building a financial vision board for 2026
Living
By Anjellah Owino
Jan. 8, 2026
.

Recommended Articles

>How to bake simple brown bread at home
By Brendah Makena Jan. 2, 2026
How to bake simple brown bread at home
>Easy recipe: Soft and fluffy pancakes
By Brendah Makena Jan. 1, 2026
Easy recipe: Soft and fluffy pancakes
>Simple, budget-friendly meals to keep your family healthy and full
By Brenda Makena Dec. 29, 2025
Simple, budget-friendly meals to keep your family healthy and full
>Easy recipe: Lemon cake
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 27, 2025
Easy recipe: Lemon cake
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved