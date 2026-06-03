Raising resilient children begins with emotional safety

Suppressed emotions can contribute to long‑term health problems, both physical and mental (Photo: iStock)

There exists an “emotional life” inside each of us. Every experience since birth creates ripples of thoughts, beliefs, feelings, and emotions that shape our words, actions, and habits. Yet as a culture, we often value people only by their actions, ignoring the inner world of thoughts and emotions that drive behaviour.

Emotions are tricky and sticky, but they are the most vital part of being human. Think of them as energy in motion.

Joy, peace, and happiness uplift us, while anger, grief, shame, or rejection signal that something is misaligned with our values or needs. These signals are often ignored, yet they are the body’s way of saying, a need is unmet, action is required.

Acknowledging and labelling emotions — especially the hard ones — validates our experiences. Understanding and expressing them through tears, journaling, or conversation releases trapped energy and regulates the nervous system. Research increasingly shows that suppressed emotions can contribute to long‑term health problems, both physical and mental. Awareness of emotional health is not optional; it is essential.

A Child’s Emotional Needs

Children thrive when four core emotional needs are met.

Attention: the spotlight that says, “you matter.” Affection: hugs, cuddles, and physical expressions of love. Appreciation: words that affirm worthiness. Acceptance: reassurance that weaknesses are embraced, not judged.

These needs are as vital as food, shelter, and clothing. To feel seen, heard, valued, and understood is a survival requirement. When unmet, children may feel rejected or unworthy, leading to emotional dysregulation and attention‑seeking behaviour.

At the root of every behavioural issue lies a child’s need for connection. When parents restore that connection with attuned attention, behavioural challenges often diminish.

As children enter adolescence, impulsivity and behavioural issues are common. Parents often carry shame and guilt, believing they have failed. Yet parents usually parent the way they were parented, using techniques that may no longer serve today’s generation.

Evidence shows that corporal punishment (smacking, slapping, pinching) and recurring verbal assault (yelling, shaming, humiliating) are forms of “small T” trauma. These experiences negatively impact the developing brain, diminishing self‑worth and self‑esteem.

Trauma is not only about what happened, but also about the absence of an adult validating the child’s pain. Small T trauma is linked to anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, violence, and addiction later in life.

Parenting today requires new skills. The reality, needs, and wants of children have shifted dramatically over the last five decades. Shame and guilt around parenting struggles are misplaced — it is like blaming oneself for not knowing how to teach without ever having attended a teaching course. Parenting is a skill, and like any skill, it can be learned and mastered.

Repair is one of the most powerful tools in parenting. Every parent loses their temper sometimes. What matters is finding the way back to connection. Repair means acknowledging your role, being vulnerable enough to admit mistakes, and assuring your child that you are learning to manage emotions better. For teenagers, especially, repair restores trust. Saying, “I shouldn’t have yelled. I’m learning to understand my emotions, and I’ll try to be more mindful next time,” models emotional regulation and teaches children that relationships can heal after rupture.

Tips to help children feel seen, heard and understood

Whisper before bed: “I will always love you, no matter what mistakes you make.”Daily cuddles and giggles: actions and words like “I love being your parent.”

Family rules: screen time, chores, and responsibilities apply to adults too, teaching fairness and discipline.

Protection first: remind children, “My priority is to keep you safe,” even when rules feel restrictive.

Parent review: ask, “Tell me one thing I could change to be a better parent for you.” Listening, even if you don’t agree, shows curiosity and respect.

Parenting is not about perfection but connection. When we acknowledge our mistakes, repair ruptures, and remind our children they are loved, we give them the emotional safety they need to thrive. Meeting a child’s emotional needs is as essential as feeding them or providing shelter. The choices we make today shape not only their behavior but their lifelong health, resilience, and capacity for joy.

- The author is a licensed psychologist.