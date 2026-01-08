Easy recipe: Delicious beef pilau (Photo: iStock)

If you're tired of eating white rice every day, pilau is a nice dish to try. This simple beef pilau recipe is easy to follow and perfect for a hearty homemade meal.

Ingredients:

Half a cup of rice

Beef, cut into small pieces

4 onions

Garlic

Ginger

Tomato paste

Soy sauce

Pilau Masala

Cooking oil

Water

Method:

Start by chopping the onions into small pieces. Crush the garlic and ginger using a mortar and pestle, or grate them if that is easier.

Heat the oil in a pan over a medium heat and add the onions. Fry until golden brown, then add the garlic and ginger. Cook for a few minutes until fragrant.

Add the beef to the mixture and fry for about 10 minutes until it starts to turn brown. Pour in about four tablespoons of soy sauce to make the meat softer and give it a brown colour. Once the beef has softened, add the tomato purée and mix well.

Wash the rice thoroughly and add it to the pot. Stir to ensure the rice is well coated in the meat and spice mixture. Add pilau masala to taste, then pour in enough water to cook the rice.

Cover the pan and cook the pilau on a low heat for about 45 minutes, ensuring it is fully cooked and the flavours are well blended.

Serve hot with your favourite accompaniment.