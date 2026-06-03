Don't ignore that joint pain, it could be arthritis

There is no cure for most forms, but early diagnosis, treatment, physiotherapy, exercise and weight control can help maintain mobility (Photo: Gemini)

Arthritis often starts subtly; morning stiffness or joint aches that are mistaken for fatigue or ageing, but can worsen over time, affecting movement, sleep and quality of life. It includes over 100 conditions affecting joints, muscles and tissues, and can affect all ages.

Doctors warn that many people ignore early signs until damage is advanced. The most common type, osteoarthritis, is “wear-and-tear” arthritis caused by cartilage breakdown, leading to pain, swelling and stiffness, especially in the knees, hips, fingers and lower back.

Doctors say osteoarthritis is more common among older adults, overweight individuals and people whose jobs involve repetitive physical labour such as lifting, kneeling or standing for long hours.

Grace Achando Opwoche, 63 years old, is battling osteoarthritis, a condition she believes developed due to years of strenuous work and weight gain. The persistent pain has made walking and daily activities difficult.

“From my doctor’s explanation, I came to believe that the nature of my job contributed a lot to the persistent joint pains,” she says. “My work required a lot of standing and moving around for long hours. I have also added extra weight over the years, which is weakening my joints.”

Dr Boniface Adhiambo explains that cartilage acts like a shock absorber between bones. When it wears down, movement becomes painful and even simple activities like climbing stairs become difficult.

Another major form is rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy joints. Unlike osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis often affects both sides of the body simultaneously, such as both wrists or knees.

Doctors warn that rheumatoid arthritis can also damage organs, including the lungs, eyes and heart if left untreated.

“Rheumatoid arthritis is not simply joint pain,” says Dr Adhiambo. “It is a systemic disease that may cause fatigue, fever, weight loss and prolonged morning stiffness lasting more than an hour.”

Another increasingly common condition is gout, caused by a build-up of uric acid crystals inside joints. The disease often strikes suddenly, causing severe pain, redness and swelling, especially in the big toe, ankle or foot.

Gout is linked to diets high in red meat, sugary drinks, processed foods and alcohol, and is more common with obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Psoriatic and juvenile arthritis can affect both adults and children, causing joint pain, swelling and fatigue, with juvenile cases also impacting growth and daily life. Doctors warn that persistent joint pain, stiffness, swelling and fatigue should not be ignored.

Joint pain can also result from conditions like viral infections, fibromyalgia and lupus. Doctors say rising obesity, sedentary lifestyles and nutrient deficiencies are increasing arthritis risk in younger people, while injuries can lead to post-traumatic arthritis when joints don’t heal properly.

There is no cure for most forms, but early diagnosis, treatment, physiotherapy, exercise and weight control can help maintain mobility. With cases rising globally, arthritis is becoming a major health concern affecting movement, independence and quality of life.