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Easy recipe: Watermelon and strawberry chamoyada

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 6 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Watermelon and strawberry chamoyada
 Add a strawberry skewer and a chunk of watermelon drizzled in Tajin powder (Photo: Gemini)

Let’s make this refreshing, sweet and spicy chamoyada!

What you will need:

1/2 watermelon, cut into cubes and frozen overnight

1/2 packet of frozen strawberries

1/2 cup of honey

1 glass of fresh watermelon juice

Chamoy sauce for garnishing and topping

What to do:

Add the frozen watermelon, frozen berries, watermelon juice and honey to a blender and blend until you get a sorbet-like consistency. Pour the chamoy sauce into a glass, add the watermelon sorbet, top with chilli balls, a strawberry skewer and a chunk of watermelon drizzled in Tajin powder.

Enjoy!

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