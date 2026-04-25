Easy recipe: Watermelon and strawberry chamoyada

Let’s make this refreshing, sweet and spicy chamoyada!What you will need:
1/2 watermelon, cut into cubes and frozen overnight
1/2 packet of frozen strawberries
1/2 cup of honey
1 glass of fresh watermelon juice
Chamoy sauce for garnishing and toppingWhat to do:
Add the frozen watermelon, frozen berries, watermelon juice and honey to a blender and blend until you get a sorbet-like consistency. Pour the chamoy sauce into a glass, add the watermelon sorbet, top with chilli balls, a strawberry skewer and a chunk of watermelon drizzled in Tajin powder.
Enjoy!