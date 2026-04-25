Easy recipe: Watermelon and strawberry chamoyada

Add a strawberry skewer and a chunk of watermelon drizzled in Tajin powder (Photo: Gemini)

Let’s make this refreshing, sweet and spicy chamoyada!

What you will need:

1/2 watermelon, cut into cubes and frozen overnight

1/2 packet of frozen strawberries

1/2 cup of honey

1 glass of fresh watermelon juice

Chamoy sauce for garnishing and topping

What to do:

Add the frozen watermelon, frozen berries, watermelon juice and honey to a blender and blend until you get a sorbet-like consistency. Pour the chamoy sauce into a glass, add the watermelon sorbet, top with chilli balls, a strawberry skewer and a chunk of watermelon drizzled in Tajin powder.

Enjoy!