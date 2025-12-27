Easy recipe: Lemon cake

Here’s a delicious lemon cake recipe that’s perfect for the holiday season. It’s fluffy and delicious! You don’t need an electric mixer for this recipe; all you need is a bowl and a wooden spatula.Ingredients:
250g self-raising flour
1 egg
250g sugar
125 ml vegetable oil
1 tsp clear vanilla essence
1/2 cup water
Juice of 1 lemon
- How breastfeeding strengthens and transforms families
- Daily struggle of raising a picky eater
- Belly fat: The hidden health risk at your waistline
- Understanding the possibility of remission in diabetes
Keep Reading
1 tsp lemon zestWhat to do:
Add everything to a bowl and mix well until you have a smooth mixture. Bake in three paper loaf cases at 180°C for 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Once the cakes are cool, frost with lemon buttercream and garnish with candied lemon slices. You can serve them without the buttercream if you wish, but the frosting is literally the icing on the cake.
Enjoy and happy holidays!