Easy recipe: Lemon cake

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 3 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Lemon cake
 Easy recipe: Lemon cake (Photo: iStock)

Here’s a delicious lemon cake recipe that’s perfect for the holiday season. It’s fluffy and delicious! You don’t need an electric mixer for this recipe; all you need is a bowl and a wooden spatula. 

Ingredients:

250g self-raising flour

1 egg

250g sugar

125 ml vegetable oil

1 tsp clear vanilla essence

1/2 cup water

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp lemon zest

What to do:

Add everything to a bowl and mix well until you have a smooth mixture. Bake in three paper loaf cases at 180°C for 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Once the cakes are cool, frost with lemon buttercream and garnish with candied lemon slices. You can serve them without the buttercream if you wish, but the frosting is literally the icing on the cake.

Enjoy and happy holidays!

