Easy recipe: Swahili prawns masala

What you will need:
1 onion, diced
1 teaspoon garlic, ginger mince
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 kg prawns, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon tomato puree (blended tomato)
2 tablespoons cooking cream
50ml coconut cream
- Understanding the possibility of remission in diabetes
- Forever chemicals: The invisible threat lurking in your daily life
- Cocktail bar: Endless melody
- Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry
.
Keep Reading
Salt to tasteWhat to do:
Saute the onions and garlic in a pan. Add the curry powder and soy sauce, then add the prawns and cook until they turn orange in colour. Now go in with the tomato puree, coconut and cream and bring to a simmer. Adjust with some salt and pepper to taste and serve with your favourite rice and a side of veggies.