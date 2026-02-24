Easy recipe: Swahili prawns masala (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

1 onion, diced

1 teaspoon garlic, ginger mince

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 kg prawns, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon tomato puree (blended tomato)

2 tablespoons cooking cream

50ml coconut cream

Salt to taste

What to do:

Saute the onions and garlic in a pan. Add the curry powder and soy sauce, then add the prawns and cook until they turn orange in colour. Now go in with the tomato puree, coconut and cream and bring to a simmer. Adjust with some salt and pepper to taste and serve with your favourite rice and a side of veggies.